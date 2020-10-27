Netflix's Blood Of Zeus: All About The Series' Plot, Release, And Cast

Netflix’s Blood of Zeus is an anime-style web series, which has recently started streaming on the OTT platform. Formerly called Gods & Heroes, the miniseries revolves around the life of a young lad Heron, who receives hatred and criticism for being born out of wedlock. However, he works as a labourer to support his family, his mother. Heron gets to know about his superpowers after battling against a demon. The eight-episode series engages the viewers with its intriguing storyline. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about Netflix's Blood of Zeus plot, release, and other details.

Netflix's Blood of Zeus plot

Netflix’s Blood of Zeus has garnered a lot of attention with its thrilling story of love, realisation, and betrayal. The miniseries is all about Heron, a young boy, unaware of his superpowers. However, sending him away for a battle turns out to be a blessing, which helps him realise his capabilities. Netflix’s latest Blood of Zeus has loads of action sequences, speed, and the way superpowers tend to combine as well as clash with each other. It follows a classic Greek myth involving gods co-existing with the mortals and showcases how they fight the underworld demons. Moreover, the show does not confuse the viewers with its complicated characterisation, which makes the story move smoothly without confusion or doubts. Know all about Netflix’s Blood of Zeus release.

Netflix's Blood of Zeus release

Among Netflix's latest, the series premiered on the platform on October 27, 2020, Tuesday, and took the internet by storm. Moreover, Blood of Zeus on Netflix allows the audience to know more about Greek mythology without having to read the book. Here are further details about the cast members, who voiced for Blood of Zeus on Netflix.

Netflix's latest: Blood of Zeus cast

Derek Phillips as Heron

Jason O’Mara as Zeus

Elias Toufexis as Seraphim

Claudia Christian as Hera

Jessica Henwick as Alexia

Mamie Gummer as Electra

Chris Diamantopoulos as Evios

Melina Kanakaredes as Ariana

Mathew Mercer as Hermes

Adetokumboh M’Cormack as Kofi

Adam Croasdell as Apollo

