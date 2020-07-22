Netflix’s Mafia Documentary 'Fear City' Features Cameo From Donald Trump And Giuliani

US President Donald Trump and the former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani reportedly made a cameo appearance in the recently released Netflix's Mafia documentary titled Fear City: New York vs The Mafia. According to media reports, the 45th US President goes on to make only some hit-and-miss appearances in the three-part documentary which narrates the struggle to eradicate the New York mafia in the 1980s. The show chronicles the time when New York was under the control of mafia families.

It was during the 70s, which was an era referred to as the golden era of the mobs. The mini-documentary series is bankrolled by the acclaimed personalities who bankrolled the Netflix documentary titled Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. The show has also aimed to recreate the history when the army of undercover agents, investigators, and the historic Mafia Commission Trial had changed everything in the city of New York.

About 'Fear City: New York vs The Mafia'

The show, Fear City: New York vs The Mafia is all set to bring back the era of the 70s and 80s for the audience. The docu-series depicts the time New York City was controlled by five major mob families called the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. They were also known to run illegal rackets, as well as operate the billion-dollar construction industry that transformed the metropolitan landscape of New York.

The show is based on true events

The Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia is touted to be a true story of how the law enforcement and prosecutorial efforts took down the mafia. The show also reportedly hints about the involvement of the current U.S. President during the era. The series uses the interview format of storytelling coupled with the archival footage and audio from the 70s-80s.

The show is solely based on how the five powerful Mafia families who controlled Manhattan were taken down. Like any other Netflix releases Fear City: New York vs The Mafia will start streaming on Wednesday, July 22 at 12 am Pacific time. But, the Indian viewers can see the series at 12:30 pm IST.

The series will be releasing in a three-part documentary series format. It is a limited series that showcases how the lawmakers and the lawmen went on to take down the reign of New York City mafia.

