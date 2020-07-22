'Cursed' Cast: Details About All Significant Actors And Characters From Netflix Show

On July 17, 2020, a highly anticipated drama series titled Cursed released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. The story is a prequel to King Arthur, which gives in-depth details about the Dark Ages. Cursed on Netflix managed to strike a chord with the audience in no time. The fantasy show Cursed on Netflix is a digital adaptation based on the highly popular graphic novel by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. A major highlight which added to the popularity of the Netflix series is the Cast of Cursed. Starring some stellar actors the Cursed cast and the riveting climax made sure that the audience now only enjoys the series but, also await its next season. Talking about the Cursed cast, let's take a close look at the at actors and their character of the successful Netflix show.

Cursed Cast Includes

Katherine Langford (Nimue)

The backbone of the Cursed cast is none other than the 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford. The stunner essays the role of Nimue. The entire series of Cursed on Netflix is based on her character. The Australian actor's character Nimue is on an adventurous quest to safely deliver the priceless Sword of Power to Merlin. Nimue in the true sense of the word is the most important character in the Cursed cast and, Katherine left no stone unturned in convincingly portraying this role on-screen.

Devon Terell (Arthur)

The next actor which is also a significant part of the Cursed cast is Devon Terell. The Australian-American actor is widely known for his marvellous display as Barack Obama in the film Barry. However, in Cursed on Netflix Devon plays a totally different role as Arthur. He is a staunch loyalist of Nimue, who supports her throughout her journey in Cursed on Netflix. Devon Terell gave a memorable performance as Arthur and is an indispensable part of Cursed cast.

Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk)

Next name in the list of Cast of Cursed is that of Daniel Sharman. This talented performer plays the significant character of the Weeping monk in the show. The actor is loved across the globe for his role as Isaac Laheyin in the globally popular show Teen Wolf. Daniel plays an antagonist in Cursed who is works with Red Paladins. A largely mysterious role which adds a lot of anticipation amongst the masses.

Peter Mullan (Father Carden)

Petter Mulan is a Scottish actor who is also a part of the cast of Cursed. The celebrated filmmaker and actor played the role of Father Mullan in the drama series. He is best known for the film My Name Is Joe, The Magdalene Sisters, and The Claim.

Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon)

Sebastian Armesto essays the role of King Uther Pendragon in the cast of Cursed. The British star is a famous name in the Entertainment world, who has been part of several films, tv shows and also worked in theatre. His notable films include Anonymous, Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Shalom Brune-Franklin (Morgana)

The next name in Cursed cast is Shalom Brune-Franklin. This gorgeous diva plays the character of Morgana. Shalom is best known for her role in the Avengers movie Thor: Ragnarok. Shalom has also done TV series like Bad Mothers, Our Girl, and The State.

Matt Stokoe (Gawain)

When talking about the cast of Cursed there's no way we missout mentioning about Matt Stokoe. The stupendous actor plays the role of Gawain in the Netflix show. His character is also known for the brave fight with Green Light. Some of his best works include Jamestown, The Village and Misfits.

Is Nimue Lady of the Lake?

In the show, a major question that arises time and again is that whether Nimue is Lady of the Lake? To answer this, yes as Nimue is certainly the Lady of the Lake. However, the makers of the show have truly twisted the Arthurian Legend tale to make it more interesting.

Who is the Lady of the Lake?

As the season 1 of Cursed is left open-ended its story can go into any direction but, as per the Arthurian Legends, Nimue Lady of the Lake who also fulfils her destiny by delivering the Powerful Sword to Merlin in the series.

