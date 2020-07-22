'The Legend Of Korra', Avatar’s Sequel Series, To Drop On Netflix Soon; See Details Here

Avatar: The Last Airbender released on Netflix this summer. The series has been received well by the audience all over the world. It is still in the top 10 list of shows in several countries. However, fans of the show are in for a big surprise in the upcoming month. Avatar’s sequel, The Legend of Korra is all set to release on the streaming service in August 2020. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Avatar: The Last Airbender's sequel series The Legend of Korra to release on Netflix

Netflix recently took to Twitter and made the big announcement that The Legend of Korra will be dropping on Netflix on August 14 in the United States. The fans of the show showed their excitement in the thread of this original tweet. The Legend of Korra is a sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series ran on Nickelodeon between 2012 and 2014 for four seasons. The recent announcement by Netflix has left fans excited as they will get to see more of the animated series. Here is a look at the official announcement by Netflix about The Legend of Korra's release.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

About The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra is a sequel series to Avatar: The Last Airbender. It follows the story of a new Avatar, Korra. Korra is a teenage bender from the Southern Water Tribe. Unlike Aang, she is a fight-first-ask-questions-later hero who is full of confidence. The Legend of Korra takes place almost 70 years after the final events of Avatar: The Last Airbender. In The Legend of Korra, she travels to republic city and trains under airbending master Tenzin. In the four seasons of The Legend of Korra, she becomes a fully realised Avatar. The Legend of Korra was praised for portraying one of the first same-sex couples in all ages animation series in the dying moments of its final episode.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Since Avatar: The Last Airbender released on Netflix this summer, fans have been going gaga over it. A lot of fans returned to the show and new people also discovered the show. Those who were unaware of the show also liked watching Aang as Avatar. The show was trending on several social media platforms like TikTok as well as Tumblr. The Legend of Korra's release will surely increase the fandom of Aang and Korra even more.

