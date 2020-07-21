What Time Does Fear City Release On Netflix? All About The Upcoming Docu-series

The popular OTT platform Netflix is bringing a limited docuseries that might interest many Netflix users this time. The series is called Fear City: New York vs The Mafia and is about the time when new York was under the control of mafia families. It was during the 70s, which was an era known to be the golden era of the mobs. The mini-documentary series is produced by the acclaimed personalities who bankrolled the Netflix documentary titled Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer. The show has aimed to recreate the history when the army of undercover agents, investigators, and the historic Mafia Commission Trial had changed everything in the city of New York.

ALSO READ| Netflix offers 83 years of free subscription if the user wins a video game

Fear city release time on Netflix

Like any other Netflix releases Fear City: New York vs The Mafia will be releasing on Wednesday, July 22nd at 12 am Pacific time. However, the Indian viewers can see the series at 12:30 pm IST. The series will be releasing in a three-part documentary series format. It is a limited series which showcase how the lawmakers and the lawmen took down the reign of New York City mafia. The series also has a cameo by the current U.S. President Donald Trump. The series is solely based on how the five powerful Mafia families who controlled Manhattan were taken down.

ALSO READ| The devil all the time release date announced by Netflix

All about Fear City Netflix

The show titled Fear City: New York vs The Mafia is all set to bring back the era of 70s and 80s. The docu-series showcases the time New York City was controlled by five major mob families called the Bonanno, Colombo, Gambino, Genovese and Lucchese families. They were known to run illegal rackets, as well as operate the billion-dollar construction industry that transformed the metropolitan landscape of New York.

The Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia is a true story of how the law enforcement and prosecutorial efforts took down the mafia. The show also hints about the involvement of the current U.S. President Donald Trump during the era. The series uses the interview format of storytelling along with the archival footage and audio from the 70s-80s.

ALSO READ| Denzel Washington to reunite with Julia Roberts for a film

ALSO READ| Is Netflix's Indian matchmaking scripted or real?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.