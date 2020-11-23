Netflix's 'Mismatched': How Many Episodes Are There In The Coming-of-age Romance Drama?

During the lockdown, Netflix has kept its viewers entertained with its wide variety of shows and movies. The streaming service giant recently greeted its viewers with a coming of age romance drama series Mismatched. The series is being received well by the viewers all over the world. Ever since the release of Mismatched on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about the Mismatched total episodes and have been curious to know how many episodes in Mismatched. For all the people who are eager to know how many episodes in Mismatched, here is everything you need to know about it.

How many episodes in Mismatched?

There are a total of six episodes in the first season of Mismatched. The season 1 released on Netflix last week on November 20, 2020. Mismatched on Netflix consists of six episodes with a run time of around 30 minutes each. Here is a look at the episode name and official description of the episodes on Netflix.

Mismatched total episodes

Episode 1: When Dimple Met Rishi

Hopeless romantic Rishi hopes to woo Dimple at a summer course after seeing her photo on a matrimonial website - but marriage is far from her mind

Episode 2: Hot Summer, Cold Vibes

Dimple learns why she was really allowed to come to Jaipur. Bonding with Dimple during a class assignment, Rishi hopes they’ll be paired for a project.

Episode 3: Message Deleted

After a less than fun dinner with Celina’s friends Dimple’s walk home with Rishi proves enlightening. Celina and Namrata both hide secrets.

Episode 4: Making Moves

Namrata confides in Rishi about her crush. Emotions run high when a wild house party at Zeenat’s brings surprises and misunderstandings.

Episode 5: It’s Not a Date

Rishi and Dimple go on a platonic date, but confessions and secrets raise the stakes. As Dimple’s app idea is approved, Anmol poses a challenge.

Episode 6: Games We Play

Dimple devotes herself to her app before a dramatic gaming showdown with Anmol. Multiple betrayals risk relationships, including Dimple and Rishi’s.

About Mismatched

Mismatched features YouTube sensation Prajakta Koli AKA Mostlysane and Ludo actor Rohit Saraf in lead roles. The series also features Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in prominent roles. The series is based on the 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon. The plot of Mismatched on Netflix revolves around two people who are a romantic ‘Mismatch’ for each other on their journey of building an app and handling their friends, bullies and a snooty professor. The ending of Mismatched has left the viewers curious about Mismatched season 2. Here is a look at the Mismatched trailer.

