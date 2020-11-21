'Mismatched' Review: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf Starrer Fails To Meet Expectations

Prajakta Koli's Mismatched is a show about diverse characters and polar opposite protagonists who have been set up to get married by their parents. The show is directed by Akarsh Khurana and stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Ranvijay Singh and Vidya Malvade in key roles. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Plot of the show

Mismatched is a story about a bunch of teenagers who get themselves enrolled in a three-month computer coding course in Jaipur. The show is based on Dimple, who is a career-oriented woman and whose mother wants her to get married. Dimple’s mother sets her up with Rishi, who is a hopeless romantic, and gets enrolled in the computer coding course just to be close to Dimple.

However, when Dimple finds out about the setup, she freaks out and throws a cold shoulder at him. The initial episodes introduce and give a taste of each character. The group is diverse and includes an NRI, a social media influencer who throws a lot of attitude, a 41-year-old widow trying to fit in the group of youngsters, a young man with physical disability promoting gender stereotypes and a hip girl who is hiding her financial situation.

What works for Netflix's Mismatched?

The series is a light-hearted drama about a group of coders trying to create an app. Each actor has done a decent performance and has stayed true to the character. The show is set in Jaipur and has been able to capture the beautiful scenic beauty of the city well.

Mismatched review: What does not work?

Despite being spread over 6 episodes, the show has derailed from its theme a lot. While it has left many loose ends to pick up from in the next season, it has not done justice to any character or theme in the first season itself. With way too many subplots, central characters Rishi and Dimple’s story has derailed way too many times and it is not clear whether they are just friends or is there a budding romance between the two.

Mismatched review: Final Thoughts

The trailer of the series looked promising and seemed like the series would be a fun rom-com starring Prajakta and Rohit Saraf. The show can be binge watched over the weekend as it is a light-hearted show. One can watch it if they are fans of the actors. However, one should not watch it expecting a lot of depth in the storyline.

Rating 2.5/5

