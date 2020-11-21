When 'Dimple Met Rishi' Summary: Know About The NYT Bestseller That Inspired 'Mismatched'

Netflix’s Mismatched has become quite the talk of the town in recent days. The show released on Netflix September 15, 2020, and stars Indian YouTube star Prajakta Koli and film actor Rohit Saraf in the lead. While season 1 of Mismatched on Netflix only had six episodes, there have been talks that the series might be coming back for a second season. Mismatched is based on author Sandhya Menon’s 2017 New York Times Bestseller When Dimple met Rishi. Read on to know more about the book that inspired the new Netflix series.

When Dimple met Rishi summary

While the storyline of Netflix’s Mismatched is entirely set in the Indian state of Jaipur, the book that inspired it narrates the story of two Indian-American teens whose parents conspire to set them up despite the fact that they couldn’t be more different from each other even if they tried. The arranged marriage rom-com came out in 2017 and was written by the Indian-American author Sandhya Menon. The arranged marriage rom-com book revolves around Dimple, a 17-year-old tech nerd who is also a wanna-be app developer. While Dimple is obsessed with coding, her families passions lay elsewhere. There are on the misadventure to find her an “Ideal Indian Husband.” Dimple is your typical girl with ambition and is much more interested in her college and career opportunities than finding a husband.

The second lead is Rishi, a hopeless romantic who can very easily get on anybody’s nerves. He has always admired his parents’ marriage, so when they tell him they’d like him to meet the daughter of a family friend, he’s over the moon with excitement and anticipation. Unfortunately, they forget to inform Rishi that Dimple is unaware of the collective ambush plan. To say that their initial meeting is crazy is an understatement, its just wild.

If the riveting character of Dimple does not make you feel compelled to read the book, the fact that the characters in this book are attending Insomnia Con, a four-week program dedicated to web development might just do the trick. The soon-to-be college students get to spend their time living in the dorms and get a teaser of what college life will be like, while also learning valuable tips and tools for web development. The program might sound boring at first, but in reality, it is equal parts work and fun. Moreover, the end goal of Insomnia Con is to create an app they will present the judges. If their app wins, the creators will get a chance to present it to some legendary developer.

When Dimple met Rishi ending

While towards the end of the book the pair does not get hitched, obviously. But they do get together, but now have to learn to navigate how to be in a relationship while they are going to off to college and are also looking forward to creating successful careers. People who haven’t read the book yet can head to watch Mismatched on Netflix to know what the fuss is all about.

