Netizens Complain About Lack Of Trigger Warning Showed In 'Ratched'; Details Here

Ratched released on Netflix on Friday and has created a buzz among the fans of psychological thrillers. The series stars Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon and Judy Davis in the lead roles. Despite it being a psychological thriller, many users online have been complaining about how the show does not have any trigger warning for the explicit content and how graphic some of the scenes are.

Netizens complain about the lack of trigger warning

Social media users have taken to Twitter and have expressed that they are disappointed with how the show lacks trigger warnings in the show. Apparently, the series has plenty of child abuse, sex scenes and physical torture scenes that are portrayed in the mental asylum. A number of people tweeted on social media several episode names that they thought had traumatic scenes, in order to warn others before they watch the show.

Read Also | Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

Plot of the series

Ratched follows a nurse called Ratched who became a head nurse by pulling some strings. The character in Ratched has a dark side to her and is portrayed as someone who does not have much empathy towards her patients. Moreover, in the psychiatric hospital that she works in, she begins to experiment on her patients.

The series also shows nurse Ratched planning an escape for her foster brother Edmund who has been sentenced to death because of his psychiatric issues. She plans to euthanise him and give him a quicker and painless death than the one that the State had in store for him. However, Edmund finds out about Ratched’s plans and feels betrayed.

Even though the series has more than just the psychiatric experiments performed on patients, the scenes shown in the series are quite explicit according to several social media users. So many users flooded Twitter and expressed their views. Check out some of the tweets by users who have been outraged by the lack of trigger warnings.

Twitter flooded with complaints about 'Ratched'

Some other users were shocked at how the makers could include so many graphic scenes in the series. Another user requested the show be taken down due to the scenes that are shown without any censor. A user listed down the scenes and episodes which it thought might help others be warned about.

Read Also | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Concedes He's Not Batted For A While As Rajasthan Beats Chennai

guys

ep 6 can be really heavy for some. it has no trigger warning so share/rt this:



Ratched's ep 6 "Got No Strings" has child physical and psychological abuse. It isn't so graphic, but still very triggering. It actually kinda ruined the show to me. — miranda 🍑 (@blntplsn) September 18, 2020

Okay so in case you don’t already know, #Ratched is a pretty heavy show, so I’ve written a list of trigger warnings for anyone who needs it and episodes for those triggers that only appear/ are mentioned at certain times, please retweet for others and share any I’ve missed below: pic.twitter.com/c7SrEmeCN1 — Caitlin 🍂| RATCHED SPOILERS (@womenownmysoul) September 18, 2020

'Ratched' details

The series is created by Ryan Murphy, which reunites Sarah Paulson with her American Horror Story writer. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones will play the role of Dr Richard Hanover in the series. Netflix’s Ratched also stars Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Corey Stoll, Cynthia Nixon and others. Ratched is available to watch on Netflix now.

Read Also | 26 Years Of FRIENDS: Did You Know Jennifer's Co-stars Had 'intervention' For Her Vice?

Read Also | UP: CM Yogi Holds Meeting With Leading Filmmakers Over Film City Project

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.