New Star Wars Series 'The Acolyte' In Making; Learn More About The Show

It's time for Star Wars fans across the world to rejoice as recent news reports have revealed that a brand new television series is in the making. It will be called The Acolyte which has been described as a mystery-thriller and will be featured on Disney Plus. In 2019, American actor and director Jon Favreau brought The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Following the massive success of the season 1 of the show, it was renewed for a second season, which aired in 2020. Read on to know more about The Acolyte.

New Star Wars television series in works

The Acolyte was announced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as a part of Disney Investor Day 2020. The news was then confirmed on Twitter on the official Star Wars handle. An official description on the official Star Wars website explains that the series is "a mystery-thriller that will take the audience into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era."

Leslye Headland brings a new @StarWars series to @DisneyPlus with The Acolyte. “The Acolyte” is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

What is the plot of 'The Acolyte'?

At the moment, neither Lucasfilms nor Disney has released any further plot details. No information is available about the casting as well. The release window for the show is not yet known as well.

A report in Disney’s official website has revealed that in addition to The Acolyte, a number of other Star Wars projects were announced for Disney+ on Disney investor day. Fans of the Star Wars series will be thrilled to know that the massive success of the Mandalorian has prompted the showrunners to make two Mandalorian spinoffs, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic. A special event series titled Lando was also announced. Moreover, two animated shows, A Droid Story and Star Wars: Visions were also added to the list.

Disney also gave updates on the previously-confirmed Disney+ releases such as Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Moreover, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be directing a new Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron. As for The Acolyte, it is currently in development for Disney+ from Leslye Headland.

Disney announced a galaxy of new streaming offerings

The Walt Disney Co. unveiled a galaxy's worth of new streaming offerings on Thursday, December 10, including plans for 10 Star Wars series spinoff and also 10 Marvel series that will debut on Disney+. Although Disney is emphasizing on increasing its streaming portfolio, the company's theatrical release remains an important component of its big-budget spectacles. In a virtual presentation for investors, Disney chief executive Bob Chapek displayed Disney's super-sized ambitions for its direct-to-consumer efforts. The Disney website reveals that the company is planning to premiere directly on Disney+, not just an armada of “Star Wars” and Marvel series but 15 live-action, Pixar and animated series and movies.

