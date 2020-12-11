'The Little Mermaid' Cast Revealed By Walt Disney Studios; Halle Bailey To Play 'Ariel'

Walt Disney Studios has finally announced the star cast of its upcoming musical fantasy film titled The Little Mermaid, which is going to be a live-action adaptation of 1989's cult animated film of the same title. The highly-anticipated Disney film has the Primetime Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rob Marshall at its helm while he along with John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be serving as the producers of The Little Mermaid. Today, Walt Disney Studios introduced fans with the star cast of the upcoming film and it boasts of Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy with Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

The Little Mermaid cast revealed!

Earlier today, i.e. December 11, 2020, The Little Mermaid's cast was officially announced on Walt Disney Studios' Instagram handle. Although the film was slated to go on floors in April this year, its shoot schedule got halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the shooting of the Disney film is all set to commence in January 2021 "if things are hunky-dory", stated actor Melissa McCarthy in a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Now, although Walt Disney Studios hasn't officially revealed when they're going to start the filming of The Little Mermaid, the production house has revealed which actor will play which iconic character in the live-action adaptation of the 1989 film. While Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid will be playing the titular character of Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King will essay the role Eric, Javier Bardem will play King Triton and Melissa McCarthy will be seen playing Ursula. Furthermore, actors Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have been roped in to play Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle respectively.

Sharing a collage of its star cast of Instagram, Walt Disney Studios wrote, "Go under the sea and meet the cast of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Javier Bardem. Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will feature music from the animated original as well as all-new music by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda". However, The Little Mermaid's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers.

