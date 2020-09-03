Michelle Obama Discusses Marriage And Life In Her Latest Podcast With Conan O’Brien

Michelle Obama has been hosting a podcast series through her own channel and the former first lady and author has invited guests from all walks of life. Michelle’s first guest ever was her husband and former president Barack Obama. The author recently hosted the podcast with Conan O’Brien as a guest. The two discussed marriage, love and life with the better half during difficult times.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's marriage

Talking about her time with Barack Obama, Michelle Obama reveals that she has had ‘tough days’ where she felt that ‘she could throw him out of the window'. However, one thing she learnt through marriage was to not quit. She reflected on the good and the bad with her husband, who was a president. Michelle was keen on delivering the message of not giving up or not quitting. There were days when she ‘wanted to walk away’ but managed to get through, without which she wouldn’t have been able to see the beauty of marriage.

Check out the post shared about Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's marriage through the podcast

Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a sneak peak into the full podcast. She wrote, “It’s been another heavy stretch for so many of us. And this week’s episode of The #MichelleObamaPodcast is a conversation I had a little while back with my friend Conan O’Brien. It’s about marriage—a source of strength and perspective through times like these for so many of us. We reflect on our own marriages and experiences as parents––and talk about the importance of honesty, authenticity, and being your true self with your partner. And because it’s Conan, this one’s a lot of fun. I think we all can use that right now.” She also shared a link to the podcast channel on her Instagram bio. “

Several followers of Michelle Obama and Barack Obama commented on the podcast shared by former. One person wrote, "Thank you for your honesty and for being so real & relatable. Love everything about this First Lady!." Another person wrote, "I look forward to these podcasts every week. Thank you." The podcast received several positive comments from the followers.

Check it out here-

Snippet Credits: Michelle Obama's Instagram

