Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Spotted Grabbing Coffee & Donning Same Masks; See Pics

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been getting a lot of attention from the media after they announced that they are expecting a baby. Recently, the two were spotted in LA running errands together. Before this, the two were seen out in the public joining the Black Lives Matter protest.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were snapped in public as they went for a quick coffee and lunch. Sophie Turner was seen wearing a white midi dress with embroidery all-over flaunting her baby bump. Joe Jonas kept it casual as he wore a printed shirt with shorts of the same print. The duo opted for masks with the same print as well. Sophie was seen holding a takeaway cup of coffee and the duo walked holding hands with each other.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas spotted with former's parents

Earlier, Sophie Turner was spotted with her parents taking a walk in LA. As the pictures show, Sophie’s baby bump was visible in the photographs as she was seen in a strappy white dress with what appeared to be a grey jumpsuit underneath. She accompanied her outfit with a pair of tennis shoes. On the other hand, Joe Jonas went for a white t-shirt and shorts. Both of them can be seen wearing face masks due to the ongoing COVID-19 infection. It was on June 17 when Sophie was first spotted flaunting her baby bump wearing a crop top and leggings.

The couple tied the knot in the year 2019. They first got married in May which was then followed by a bigger ceremony that was held in June. Reportedly, the couple has already purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles together. A report also mentioned that the couple is hoping to further expand their family and thus have brought a great family house with plenty of room to raise children.

More about Sophie Turner

On the professional end, Sophie Turner was last seen in the television series called Survive. The show revolves around a couple of plane crash survivors who step out on a journey trying to survive in the brutal conditions of the frozen north. The show has been written by Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar and it has been adapted from a novel written by Alex Morel. The show stars Corey Hawkins, Terence Maynard, Laurel Marsden, Elliott Wooster, Lewis Hayes and Makgotso M as prominent characters of the series.

