News Of 'Nimona' Movie Cancelled By Disney Upsets Netizens; See Tweets

Ardent fans of the American cartoonist and comics writer Noelle Stevenson of the She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fame were left disappointed after Disney announced shutting down Blue Sky Studios, which also leads to cancelling their much-awaited animated film Nimona. The film, which has been in development since 2015, was shelved just a year before its release date. For the unversed, Nimona movie was slated to hit the silver screen in January 2022.

Disney's Nimona movie cancelled by Disney in less than a year before its release

After the news of Disney cancelling the Noelle Stevenson adaptation in less than one year from Nimona movie's release broke the internet, Noelle took to her Twitter handle to express being disheartened and thanked fans for showering Nimona with loads of "care" and "joy". The Eisner Award winner tweeted writing, "Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes, and sending so much love to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona". As soon as her tweet surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, fans flocked to the comment section of her tweet to express their disappointment about the same.

Check out Noelle Stevenson's tweet below:

Sad day. Thanks for the well wishes, and sending so much love to everyone at Blue Sky. Forever grateful for all the care and joy you poured into Nimona ❤️ — Noelle Stevenson (@Gingerhazing) February 9, 2021

If the grapevines are to be believed, Blue Sky's Nimona was around 75% complete and fans are hoping for another studio to step in and make the venture reach fruition. After Noelle tweeted the heartbreaking news about Nimona being axed by Disney, collaborator & American author-screenwriter Pamela Ribon also reacted to the news and tweeted writing, "Blue Sky was filled with funny, talented, passionate, creative artists who welcomed you in as family. I'm so sad you won't get to see NIMONA. We were doing something pretty great."

Ever since the news about Disney shutting down Nimona did the rounds on social media, netizens have expressed being upset by the same on Twitter. While renowned writer David Peterson tweeted writing, "I’m so sorry, Noelle. When the plug was pulled on Mouse Guard, I felt crushed and lost for a while. Nimona & the mice deserved better", another user wrote, "I’m hoping there is someone else who can pick up the project. 10 months from completion before cancellation is absurdly ridiculous".

Check out some more reactions by fans below:

This is truly unfair. Nimona deserved better and is moments lile this that make me feel ashamed of being a Disney fan — Angelito the Yetibacca | #TeamGodzilla (@ElAngel51201797) February 9, 2021

I don't get it. Disney is always looking for more content to put on their stupid streaming service, so why would they cancel this?



Just a dumb decision all around. — life waster (@buonannulla) February 9, 2021

I am so bummed to read this news. My daughter & I have been looking forward to watching it (her copy the book is very well-worn, and one of her first cosplays was as Nimona) I am so sorry for you and all who worked on it for this to happen . Hopefully someone else will pick it up — Nicole Eramian (@DoulaNicole) February 9, 2021

We all cry the loss of blue sky. But Nimoma will see the light of day, sure as that the sun will rise again — Pluto en una comedia divina (@altoplutin) February 10, 2021

Nimona was where i fell in love with your art style and your storytelling. 💔 for you and everyone else who was affected by this unfeeling bureaucratic shuffle — aran (@aranfalk) February 9, 2021

