Disney Defends 'Star Wars: The High Republic' Host Krystina Arielle; Read Tweets

The issue of racism and bullying is a rather serious issue in the United States and many celebrities have received a backlash till date about any of their statements or tweets that they have made in the past that could be seen to be offensive in nature. A similar backlash was brought in the host of the latest web series of Star Wars, Krystina Arielle, who was criticised on social media about some of the tweets that she has made in the past. Disney has, however, decided to defend the host and put out a statement for the same. Have a look at the statement along with other details of this issue.

Disney defends Star Wars host Krystina Arielle

Upon the announcement of Krystina being the host of the new Star Wars web series called Star Wars: The High Republic, there was a strong backlash by a number of people who protested against the decision. The reason behind that is a few tweets that were reportedly posted by her that could be offensive towards white people, according to Fox News. The criticism on social media was strong enough for Disney to finally issue a statement on the same. The media giant has decided to defend their host in a short but precise statement that they have recently put out.

Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle. — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2021

The statement was made on the official account of Star Wars, which says that the “Star Wars community” is of “hope and inclusivity” and that they do not stand for “bullying and racism”. They then made their stand further clear by stating that they support Krystina. While the host herself did not make a direct statement on this issue, she put out a subtle message by revealing some of the messages that she had received which had racist abuses and statements made on her.

Even as the first episode of the web series makes its way to the premiere on January 27, the host has been surrounded by this controversy. While she herself has not spoken much on this, the statement made by Disney is clear enough to the ones who are against Krystina on this matter. She was recently seen working in Denver by Night.

