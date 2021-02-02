Wakanda Series In Development For Disney+ From Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler

Black Panther, starring late Chadwick Boseman, is one of the most critically successful movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marvel Studios is expanding their universe with series’ on the Disney+ Platform. Now, the company has ordered a Black Panther spinoff series that focuses on the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther spinoff Wakanda series in works with Ryan Coogler for Disney+

Deadline has recently revealed that The Walt Disney Company has made a five-year overall deal with Black Panther director and co-writer, Ryan Coogler. It is exclusive for their television projects under Coogler’s Proximity Media, which he runs with Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Peter Nicks. The filmmaker will develop new television series' for the studio with the first one being a drama based in the Kingdom of Wakanda. The deal also enables Proximity to work in other television divisions for the company.

Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger said that Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the “standout filmmakers” of his generation. He mentioned that with Black Panther, Coogler brought a “groundbreaking story and iconic characters” to life in a real, meaningful, and memorable way, creating a “watershed cultural” moment. Iger stated that they are thrilled to strengthen their relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with the filmmaker and his team.

Talking on the behalf of Proximity Media, Ryan Coogler said that it an “honor” to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. He asserted that working with them on Black Panther was a “dream come true” moment. The director expressed that as avid consumers of television, they couldn’t be happier to be launching their television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden, and all the “amazing studios” under the Disney umbrella.

Coogler noted they look forward to “learning, growing, and building” a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms. He mentioned that they are “especially excited” that they will be taking their first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Disney’s partners at Marvel Studios where they will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+. The filmmaker hinted that are already in the mix on some projects that they cannot wait to share.

Black Panther brought in more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It received several accolades and nominations, with being praised for its performances, story, visual effects, and representation. Now, the news about the Wakanda series will surely hype up the fans. It has been added to multiple upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. Details about the plot, cast, and premiere date are not revealed yet. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler will also be directing Black Panther II.

