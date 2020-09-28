Christian Bale Ready To Make Comeback As Batman In 'The Flash' But Has One Condition

Christian Bale is one of the most popular actors who portrayed Batman / Bruce Wayne on the big screen. He played the detective superhero for the last time in 2012, completing The Dark Knight trilogy. Recent reports speculate that Bale could make a comeback as Batman in an upcoming DC Extended Universe (DECU) movie.

Christian Bale to return as Batman in The Flash?

According to a recent report by We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. Studios has reached out to Christian Bale to play his version of Bruce Wayne / Batman in the forthcoming The Flash movie. The actor is said to be interested in reprising the character but has one condition which could make or break the deal. He will only come on-board if Christopher Nolan, the director of The Dark Knight trilogy, approves the idea. It is reported that Bale does not want a negative impact on his own outing as the Cape Crusader, but if Nolan agrees then talks could really move forward in near future.

Christian Bale made his debut as Bruce Wayne / Batman in 2005 with Batman Begins. He went on to play the character in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Christopher Nolan directed all the three movies, and also co-wrote the screenplay. The series turned out to be critical as well as a commercial success.

The trilogy has been ranked among the greatest superhero movies ever made. The movies have collectively grossed over $2.4 billion at the global box office. Bale’s portrayal of Batman along with Nolan’s direction, earned immense praises from the audiences. It was in this series where the audiences got the iconic depiction of Joker, by Heath Ledger, which also won him an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor at the 81st Academy Awards posthomously.

The Flash movie will also include other Batman cameos. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be seen donning the Batsuit once again. Keaton played the character in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992), while Affleck essayed the billionaire superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017). The addition of Christian Bale’s Batman / Bruce Wayne would increase the hype around the project. However, no official confirmation is made yet.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as he reprises the titular role as Barry Allen. It will be directed by Andy Muschietti and Christina Hodson will pen down a new draft of the script. The movie is expected to follow the storyline of the Flashpoint comic. The Flash is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022.

