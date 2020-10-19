The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Cast List: All The Acclaimed Actors In The Aaron Sorkin Film

The movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. The ensemble cast of the film includes names like Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, John Carroll Lynch, Noah Robbins, Alex Sharp, and Daniel Flaherty. The movie was produced by Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson. The movie was released on Netflix on October 16. The movie has a 93% rating by Rotten Tomatoes, 8/10 rating by IMDb, 76% rating by Metacritic portal, and 96% positive rating by Google users across the world. Take a look at The Trial of the Chicago 7 cast and their characters.

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden

Eddie Redmayne plays the role of Tom Hayden in the movie. He is one of the organisers of the silent protest against the Anti-Vietnam War back in 1969. He is known for movies like My Week with Marilyn (2011), Les Misérables (2012), The Theory of Everything (2014), The Danish Girl (2015), and the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman

Sacha Baron Cohen is a popular English comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He is known for his comedic portrayals in movies like Borat (2006), Bruno (2009), The Dictator (2012), and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006). He plays the role of one of the organisers of the silent protests who is arrested for inciting riots.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz

Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays the role of an attorney named Richard Schultz in the movie. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is known for his roles in movies like Days of Summer, Inception, Hesher, 50/50, Premium Rush, Miracle at St. Anna, The Brothers Bloom, The Dark Knight Rises, Brick, Looper, The Lookout, Manic, Lincoln, Mysterious Skin, and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra to name a few.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is known for his portrayals as David Kane / Black Manta in the movie Aquaman (2018) and as Cal Abar in Watchmen (2019). He is also seen in Baywatch (2017), The Greatest Showman (2017), and Us (2019). Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also plays one of the four silent organisers who are protesting against the Anti-Vietnam War in Chicago convention.

Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis

Alex Sharp is best known for his role in Broadway production titled The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin

Jeremy Strong is known for his portrayal in the movies like Lincoln (2012), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), Selma (2014), The Big Short (2015), Molly's Game (2017), and The Gentlemen (2019).

Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman

The judge who was overseeing the whole trial was portrayed by actor Frank Langella.

Other Cast of Trial of the Chicago 7 includes

J. C. MacKenzie as Tom Foran

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Fred Hampton

Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark

John Carroll Lynch as David Dellinger

Mark Rylance as William Kunstler

Noah Robbins as Lee Weiner

Daniel Flaherty as John Froines

Ben Shenkman as Leonard Weinglass

Caitlin FitzGerald as Daphne O'Connor

Max Adler as Officer Stan Wojohowski

Alice Kremelberg as Bernardine

John Doman as John N. Mitchell

Damian Young as Howard Ackerman

Alan Metoskie as Allen Ginsberg

Wayne Duvall as Paul DeLuca

C. J. Wilson as Sergeant Scott Scibelli

Steven Jastrow as Angry Man

Thomas Peters as Protester

The movie is based on the true story based on the 1969 trial where seven defendants were charged with conspiracy, countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The organizers of the silent protest, including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, were charged for inciting a riot. This incident followed the Chicago 7 trial, which is considered as one of the most notorious trials in the history of America. The movie shows a violent clash between the silent protesters (for the anti-Vietnam War) with the police and the National Guard. Many viewers were inquisitive about "Who was the judge in the Chicago 7 trial?" In the movie, the role of Judge Julius J. Hoffman was played by Frank Langella.

