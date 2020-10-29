Nicole Kidman Roped In As Lead In Amazon Series Based On 'Things I Know To Be True'

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman is once again heading to Amazon Prime Video for Things I Know to Be True, a drama series based on Andrew Bovell’s play. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will also executive produce the project under her first-look deal with the streamer. The plot of the story revolves around a married couple, Bob and Fran Price, who watch as their adult children make unexpected decisions that change the course of their lives.

Nicole Kidman to star in Things I Know to Be True adaptation

Bovell will adapt his play and will executive produce with Kidman and Per Saari of Blossom Films; Amanda Higgs and Alastair McKinnon of Matchbox Pictures; and Jan Chapman. Kidman told the International media outlet that she had watched the play in Sydney and it was one of those transcendent theatre experiences. She said that Andrew’s play is exquisite and his scripts for the series are just as good. With Amazon’s belief, Jen Salke’s guidance, and an extraordinary producing team, we have big hopes for what this can be.

Amazon Studios' head Jennifer Salke described the drama as a wonderfully complex and intensely emotional journey. Salke issued a statement and said that the team is grateful to Andrew and to the partners for landing the series on Prime Video and are always so pleased to build on the slate with Nicole and Per and everyone at Blossom. Bovell said he is “thrilled” to have an actor of Kidman’s calibre lead the series.

Meanwhile, Kidman currently stars in the HBO dramatic thriller The Undoing which is also under the Blossom Films banner. She will also appear in Ryan Murphy’ The Prom at Netflix, another feature adaptation of a stage production. Kidman will also executive produce and lead the cast of the Jonathan Levine-directed Hulu miniseries which also stars Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Manny Jacinto, and Tiffany Boone.

(Image credit: Nicole Kidman/ Instagram)

