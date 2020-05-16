How To Get 'support Small Business' Sticker On Instagram; Step By Step Procedure

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the world had has come to a standstill. As people have been forced to stay indoors and in quarantine, the world economy has gotten affected massively. Moreover, small business companies have been impacted the most by it. Therefore, people have been trying to make others sensitive to small business companies.

Instagram, which is a very popular app among the millennials, is always seen coming up with new trends, filters, etc to keep their users engaged. On the same lines, Instagram has come up with a new feature to help and support causes amid the COVID 19 lockdown. It has introduced a new ‘Support Small Business’ sticker to help businesses get more reach during this time.

Instagram’s new sticker is available and can be used to help support businesses on the digital platform of Instagram. Users of the app can promote small businesses simply by using the sticker and adding those to their Instagram stories. Instagram will also show a collection of those stories on the top carousel. Read on to know how to use Instagram’s new sticker.

Step by Step procedure on how to get 'support small business' sticker on Instagram

Step One: Open the app and swipe left from the homepage. This will open the camera on the app.

Step Two: Take a photo or choose one for a particular business.

Step Three: Tap on the sticker icon from the top of the screen. At the top of the scroll-down list, you will find the ‘Support Small Business’ sticker.

Step Four: Mention the name of the business and select it from the list of options available. Later you can customise the story however you want by adding other stickers, filters, etc, before uploading the photo on your story.

Image source: Instagram for Business/ Instagram

Viewers who tap on that sticker will be able to view more pictures of the business brand you have mentioned. They will be directed to that business page on Instagram. This is how you can support as many small businesses as you want by popularising them even amidst Coronavirus lockdown.

Another thing that has been added is that users can visit the official page @Instagramforbusiness (Instagram for business) and press follow. That way, users will be able to view stories of the page from all over the world. This will keep them updated about small businesses around them as well as from all over the world.

Image credits: Shutterstock