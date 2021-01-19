Olivia Cooke Says She Never Watched 'Game Of Thrones' Before Being Cast In Prequel Series

Game of Thrones prequel series titled House of the Dragon is in development at HBO. The show that focuses on the Targaryens cast new actors to enter the Targaryen line. Actors like Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy have been signed for the GOT prequel series. Olivia Cooke, who was announced to be playing the character of Alicent Hightower back in December 2020 recently revealed that she “hadn’t seen any Game of Thrones” before getting the part in House of the Dragon. Read further ahead to know more about what Olivia Cooke has to say about House of the Dragon.

Olivia Cooke hadn’t seen 'Game of Thrones' before getting 'House of the Dragon'

Recently, while having a candid interview with Variety, Olivia Cooke revealed that she had not seen any Game of Thrones when she read the script for House of the Dragon. But, the actor then started to binge-watch the HBO fantasy drama and is now “obsessed” with Game of Thrones. Recalling her audition for House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke said that she had to do many self-tapes and was kept on hold for a very long time.

Olivia Cooke revealed that even after she got the part in House of the Dragon, she had sworn to secrecy. Even if somebody would ask the actor “what is up next”, she would have to say “nothing”. Also, talking about her costume from the upcoming prequel series, Olivia Cooke said that she had one preliminary fitting where the designer draped some fabric on her and that was it.

Olivia Cooke is cast to play the character of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. Alicent Hightower is the daughter of Otto Hightower, she is the “hand” of the king and the most comely woman from all over the seven kingdoms. She had been raised in the Red Keep, which means that she was always kept close to the king and his innermost circle. Alicent Hightower possesses a courtly grace and is very keen on political acumen. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon to premiere soon.

