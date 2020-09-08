'Game Of Thrones' Prequel Character Leaks And Casting Causes Stir Among Fans

Game of Thrones ended with its eight-season in 2019 and disappointed many of its fans. However, a prequel to the popular series was announced a few months later. Recently, the news was leaked about the prequel’s lead cast on the internet. The casting sounded off to several fans as they then shared their opinion. Read further ahead to know more.

Game of Thrones fans sound off following main prequel character leaks

Prequel to the Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon series is said to be in the casting stage. The show will centre around George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood book. It is a civil war set in Westeros approximately 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The recent casting is said to be for The Rogue Prince, Daemon Targaryen, who is a pivotal character in the book. The Illuminerdi blog published a casting call for Daemon. It stated that they were looking for an actor between the age of 40 and 50 years old. It hints that the upcoming prequel series will also cover The Dance of the Dragons as Daemon was middle-aged when it began.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO.



The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

Fans of the book have compared Daemon with Game of Thrones characters like Jaime Lannister and Oberyn Martell. They are described as men with high status who are forced to question the meaning of righteousness and honour. With the news of the casting, several fans pointed out how important Daemon is to the prequel series. They also tweeted about their actors who could possibly nail the character. Take a look at a few tweets:

Recent reports have @HBO looking for their Daemon Targaryen in the House of the Dragon. One of the most important casting decisions they'll face. Richard Armitage would be a good shout #DanceoftheDragons #TargaryenCivilWar pic.twitter.com/uDIaZbESuW — Ⓜ️ark James (@MJI45) September 4, 2020

Daemon Targaryen is about to be the most debated character of House of The dragon... he’s about to cause so many Twitter wars and I’m here for it! #TheRougePrince pic.twitter.com/cZVsC3p0vL — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) October 30, 2019

HBO should just pull another Tommen/night king: bring back Pedro Pascal and recast him as Daemon Targaryen from House of the dragon and that's problem solved right there — Sworn to House Atreides (@Larrymunashe) August 26, 2020

Full offense, Patrick Wilson could play Daemon Targaryen and I'd be DELIGHTED. https://t.co/bN5gAnyWfC — Naomi || B L M ✊🏿 (@NaomiMakesArt) August 31, 2020

Tell me with a valyrian lacefront that this ain’t Daemon Targaryen.... it’s Daemon pic.twitter.com/BBgK0Fkmu7 — Mj (@ThisGrayArea) August 20, 2020

when they announce the cast for house of the dragon and the actors don't match with the fancasts i have in my head pic.twitter.com/tzxdn00Lw7 — j (@westworldxw) September 1, 2020

House of the Dragon is also said to cast Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen who was the daughter of King Viserys I, and Queen of Alice Hightower was her stepmother. The filming is expected to begin next year in the United Kingdom and Spain. The Game of Thrones prequel series is eyeing to release in 2022.

