Shonali Nagrani's Series 'Tandav' Releases Today, All You Need To Know About The IPL Host

The much-awaited political drama Tandav releases today, January 15, on Amazon Prime Video and has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The political web series features an ensemble cast with Saif and Dimple Kapadia as the leads and other actors like Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Paresh Pahuja, Shonali Nagrani in supporting roles. Read on to know more about Tandav's Shonali Nagrani.

All you need to know about Tandav's Shonali Nagrani

Shonali Nagrani is an actor, entertainment television presenter, and host of the IPL. Nagrani was crowned Femina Miss India International, allowing her to compete in Miss International 2003, where she was crowned 1st runner up. Shonali initially took up modelling assignments, before working as Indian Premier League's host for four consecutive years.

Shonali Nagrani started her career by hosting Popcorn on Zoom TV and also appeared as a guest TV presenter for the Christmas special episode of Indian Idol. She is most famously remembered for her stint in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star One, where she appeared as a host. The Tandav actor also hosted the IIFA and GIIMA Awards once. Nagrani has appeared in two films, where she had a cameo, including Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Dil Bole Hadippa.

As far as television is concerned, other than hosting, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2 but was eliminated in the second week. Shonali Nagrani's age is 37 currently and she is pretty active on Instagram, where she frequently shares her modelling pictures as well as photos with co-stars. You can take a look at some of her Instagram posts here.

According to a report by PTI, Saif Ali Khan stated that the series digs into the persona of people who have massive greed for power. The actor also mentioned that for him, it is a show about people and pressure and what happens to ambitious people when one gives them the goals they really want. He further mentioned that it did not really have to be on politics and could’ve been on something else, but since it is a political nation and everyone likes discussing it, it was a good idea for the show. In the virtual press conference for Tandav’s trailer launch, Saif Ali Khan said how it was a show with influences from all over the place.

