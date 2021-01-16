As 'Tandav' Hits The Web, Celebrities Give Their Verdict On Plot & Performances In Series

After a busy year on the Over-The-Top platforms due to COVID-19, 2021 also began with a bang for the entertainment industry with the release of the multi-starrer Tandav. While the star-studded cast in an Ali Abbas Zafar movie had been generating buzz, the series seems to have lived up to it, if initial celebrity reactions are anything to go by. The show earned praises for his content and characters as it released on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Celebrity reactions to Tandav

Sidharth Shukla, Harbhajan Singh, Mouni Roy and Sayani Gupta were among those who posted messages for Tandav upon release.

Sidharth wrote that his mind was doing ‘Tandav’ after watching three episodes, and termed it as a ‘well-written show, with a gripping story-line.’ He had special words for another reality show winner like him, Gauahar Khan’s performance, calling it 'clear, witty and critical.'

Watched 3 episodes of #TandavOnPrime last night and my mind is doing Tandav since then🤯

What a well-written show, with a gripping story-line. Aap bhi dekho 👍🏻@GAUAHAR_KHAN your character was so clear, witty and critical. Loved your performance.🙌 pic.twitter.com/DwKItwNJoE — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) January 15, 2021

Harbhajan Singh too had a favourite performance, as he showered praise on Sunil Grover. The Indian cricketer termed it as 'brilliant performance' and called his dialogues as 'googly, totally unexpected.'

.@WhoSunilGrover Paaji, kya brilliant performance hai yaar on #Tandav on @primevideoin.



Some of your dialogues were like a googly, totally unexpected. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 15, 2021

Mouni Roy hailed the performance as ‘class apart acting’ and urged everyone to put it on their watchlist.

With Dimple Kapadia playing one of the protagonists, daughter Twinkle Khanna expressed her pride about the veteran being ‘bloody good.’

The opening sequence itself was enough for Sayani Gupta to say that it was a ‘show we needed.’

However, the series landed in controversy upon its release. A scene where Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was apparently playing a character modelled on Lord Ram in fun-filled situations did not go down well with a section of netizens. They sought that strict action be taken against the show and trended 'Boycott Tandav.'

Similarly, netizens also had mixed reviews on the web series.

Tandav

Tandav also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shonali Nagrani, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah Jane Dias, Dino Morea, among others. The series deals with the game of politics to gain power. All nine episodes have been released simultaneously.

This is the first digital foray for Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan in the past.

