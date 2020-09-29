On Monica Bellucci's Birthday, Check How Well Do You Know 'Matrix' Star: Take The Quiz

Model-turned-actor Monica Bellucci is one of the most influential actors in the West. Before entering in the acting industry, she began her career as a model, which propelled her way towards action. In her stellar career, Monic has ruled both American and French cinema as well. She is celebrating her 56th birthday on Wednesday, September 29. On the occasion of her birthday, here we have formulated a quick quiz for all her loyal fans to check how well do they know her.

Take the Monica Bellucci quiz:

1) The fashion icon Monica Bellucci hails from Italy. In which part of the country was she born in?

Venice

Umbria

Milan

Rome

2) Monica Bellucci began her career as a fashion model. She has modelled for several prestigious brands like Dolce, Gabbana, Dior and more. Can you guess at which age she started modelling?

14

16

13

17

3) Monica has appeared in several Television shows. Guess the show in which she played the role of Alessandra

Friends

Grey’s Anatomy

Modern Family

Mozart in the Jungle

4) In which of the animated films, did Monica Bellucci took up the role of a dubbing artist?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

The Lion King

Aladdin

Beauty and the Beast

5) Monica Bellucci has done voice role for two video games, guess which games they are?

Assassin’s Creed & Tom Raider

Enter the Matrix & Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Warcraft & Resident Evil

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within & Ratchet And Clank

6) Monica Bellucci was roped in to essay the role of an Indian politician, however, the movie was shelved later. Guess which politician it was?

Mamata Banarjee

Sheila Dixit

Sonia Gandhi

Sushma Swaraj

7) In which of the following film Monica Bellucci did not star in?

The Matrix Reloaded

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Spectre

Resident Evil

8) Which of the following movie is Monica Bellucci’s debut movie?

Vita coi figli

Sorellina e il prince del sogno

Mauvais genre

Come mi vuoi

9) Which of the iconic role was played by Monica Bellucci?

Hermione Granger

Persephone

Elizabeth Bennet

Katniss Everdeen

10) In the below mentioned iconic roles, which was the latest addition in Monica Bellucci’s filmography?

Wonder Woman

Superwoman

Bond Girl

Wanda

Answer Key:

Umbria 13 Mozart in the Jungle Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas Enter the Matrix & Prince of Persia: Warrior Within Sonia Gandhi Resident Evil Vita coi figli Persephone Bond Girl

