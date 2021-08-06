'Ozark Season 4' To Release Soon? Here's All You Need To Know About The Final Installment

One of the popular and multiple Emmy-winning web series, Ozark has gained a fan following of its own. After entertaining netizens for three seasons, there is an intense buzz surrounding the fourth season of the crime drama. Right from the likely release date to the number of episodes, here's all you need to know about the Jason Bateman-starrer.

When is season 4 of Ozark going to release?

Netflix had renewed Ozark for its fourth season in June 2020. However, the makers are yet to share an official launch date for the season.

The season is likely to be aired at the end of this year, or the start of 2022. That is because the shooting is still underway. The shooting had been going on since November 2020 and is scheduled to complete in September this year. Among the few details of the fourth season is that title of the first episode of the fourth season is Beginning of the End.

Netflix had confirmed that the fourth season will be the last season and it will divert from its three-season trend of 10 episodes each. For the finale, there will be 14 episodes split into two parts. The arrangement is likely to work out as two seven-episode parts, with a mid-season break between them.



What could season 4 of Ozark be about?

Ozark traces the journey of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they shift to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering for a drug cartel boss Omar Navarro. The fourth season is set to start 10 minutes after the bloody climax of the third season, as per a Deadline report.

The new season is likely to showcase the duo's quest to win over the Mexican drug cartel boss. Whether they battle their way to the top or karma catches up with their past deeds remains the question amid locals, FBI and the cartel keeping tabs on their every move.

New additions to Ozark 4 cast

Bruno Bichir, in the role of Navarro's priest, and Katrina Lenk, essaying the character of Clare Shaw, CEO of a pharmaceutical company, CC Castillo in the character of Sheriff Leigh Guerrero and Eric Ladin as Kerry have been the latest additions to the show. Bruce Davison playing the role of retired US senator Randall Schafer, Veronica Falcón as Camila, sister of Navarroand Ali Stroker portraying the role of Charles-Ann, a friend of Ruth's mother. Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Damian Young too are said to be a part of the final season.

