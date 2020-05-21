'Paatal Lok' Creator Sudip Sharma Details On Social Themes, Character Equations Of Show

Paatal Lok has gone to become one of the most critically acclaimed web series within a few weeks of its release. Paatal Lok creator and writer Sudip Sharma recently spoke about the web series' theme and how it depicts contemporary times. He was of the opinion that working on this show was similar to finishing up a novel after reading a wide range of short stories.

Sudip Sharma on Paatal Lok

Sudip Sharma recently spoke to a news agency about his take on the theme of Paatal Lok and how it is related to the current times. He said that he wanted to showcase the caste, class, and religious difference in the country and was also of the opinion that one can outgrow class but caste and religion are something that stays with the person.

According to PTI, Sudip Sharma said, "We wanted to explore these divisions in India that run crisscross - be it class, caste, language, religion or gender. Caste and religion are two prominent faultiness. What makes them different is that it’s possible to outgrow class through a change in socioeconomic status, but it’s impossible to grow out of your caste or religion in the country."

Sudip Sharma also shed some light on the media and the people working in it industry. Through the character of Sanjeev Mehra, which is portrayed by Neeraj Kabi, the Paatal Lok creator said that they have tried to showcase what it is like to be a media person who is constantly under the radar on social media. He also said that he wanted to look into the change that has come in since the 1990s and 2000s as quite a few things have changed.

Sudip Sharma said, "Some of it changed because the country changed, and some of it changed because the values that we aspired to as a country, they changed." He added that the show attempts to understand these changes.

"Also what it means to be a media person in India today, to take all the abuse that you get on social media every day and still be able to do your job with some amount of dignity," Sudip Sharma told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

