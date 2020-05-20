'Paatal Lok' Ending Explained: Decoding What Exactly Happened In The Final Episode

Amazon Prime released its latest series, Paatal Lok, on May 15, 2020. The show revolves around a cynical cop who gets assigned to investigate a high-profile case. As he gets caught in the investigation, he gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld. Paatal Lok's ending was just as complex as the show's plot and the show has received an overwhelming response from the audience. Here is what happened in the show in the end.

Paatal Lok ending explained: Spoilers Ahead

Who is Masterji?

Masterji is actually the feared bandit Donullia and is one of the key characters of the show. Although he never comes face to face with the audience, Hathoda Tyagi's determination to meet him after he kills those three boys can be clearly seen. He even ends up sacrificing his thumb for being a part of Masterji's army. After passing all the tests, Tyagi becomes one of the most loyal and feared members of Masterji’s army.

Events leading to Tyagi's death

The meeting between Gujjar and Hathiram brings the entire plot together in the end. Hathiram explains how Masterji, Bajpayee, Gwala, and Tyagi are connected to each other. Bajpayee was among the few people that Masterji trusted. His brother-in-law Gujjar wants to be a part of politics but is could not do it as long as Mastrerji is around. After Masterji's death, Gwala decides to contest in the elections and beat Bajpayee and makes sure that Bajpayee never learns of Donullia's death.

However, Bajpayee learns of Donullia’s death and Gwala’s decision to enter politics through a close associate named Firangi. He realises that Gwala can send Tyagi to have him murdered and decides to make a plan to have Tyagi killed in an encounter. Bajpayee thinks that the best way to do this is to have him framed for a crime. When the DCP is made aware of the assassination plan and is about to kill Tyagi, the presence of a media van stops them in their tracks. When Tyagi is waiting to kill Sanjeev Mehra, he looks at his wife playing with a dog and starts to question himself.

Why did Hathoda Tyagi kill himself in the show?

Throughout the show, it can be easily concluded that Hathoda Tyagi’s first act of violence was the triple murder of his cousins. After being recruited in Masterji's Army through Gwala, Tyagi becomes obsessed with Masterji and devotes his life to him while he waits for Donullia to see his worth. After he starts to question himself, Tyagi desperately tries to get in touch with Masterji. Later, Haathiram's findings reveal that Masterji is dead.

When Tyagi is unable to do it, he realises that something is wrong. He later receives Masterji’s Rudraksh from Hathiram and feels that the reason for his existence, his guru, is gone. The news breaks him and he puts a gun to his mouth and shoots himself. This also proves Tyagi's belief that no one except himself could have killed him.

