'Paatal Lok': Sudip Sharma Says Basic Storyline Inspired From Tarun Tejpal’s Book

It seems that Anushka Sharma's debut as a producer turns out to be a successful one. Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Paatal Lok has already taken social media by storm. The creator and co-writer of the series, Sudip Sharma reportedly opened up about the storyline of the series to a media outlet and revealed that it was first inspired by Tarun Tejpal’s 2009 novel, The Story of My Assassins.

Sudip Sharma says basic storyline inspired from The Story of My Assassins

As per reports, the story of Anushka Sharma's-backed show retook the show's basic storyline from rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's story and fictionalized it further. According to reports, the much-appreciated series, Paatal Lok, however, is told from the viewpoint of a cop played by Jaideep Ahlawat, unlike Tejpal's story which spoke about how five suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting his murder.

Elucidating further about the storyline and to what extend did the makers go beyond the original story, Sudip reportedly said that the book was only a small portion of the story. Only a single plot of the story was taken from the book and then later the writers explored several new angles and avenues from it. As per reports, Sudip said that several other factors have been added to the story. Sudip reportedly said that the entire creative team decided to explore the life of a cop. Also, he added that the author of the book was not involved in the development or production of the show at all.

As per reports, Sudip also stated in the interview that he had read the book almost a decade ago. He took inspiration from the book and then started off his journey while exploring several situations. He also mentioned reportedly that he had gone through the book about a decade ago and he had been working on this show for the last 4-5 years. Paatal Lok has opened to stellar reviews on May 15. The series is a perfect amalgamation of gritty and dark concepts. It has been receiving tremendous attention from fans online. The series has actors like Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles. Paatal Lok has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka Sharma who has made her digital debut as a producer.

