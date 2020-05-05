'Paatal Lok' Trailer: Gul Panag's Spine-chilling Web-series Can Give You Nightmares

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped in the trailer of the much-awaited series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Pataal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10. Just like Amazon Prime Video's last venture like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok explores the dark bylanes of immorality.

The trailer of Paatal Lok gives a glimpse of the suspense and the crime the movie features, which will surely send shivers down the audience’s spine. The trailer of the series features a bunch of men from the 'Paatal Lok', attacking innocents mercilessly and the failure of law in the country. While the police try to reach the roots of the assassination of these innocent men, the culprits make sure that the polices officials never find a piece of evidence against them and continue to massacre people. Take a look at Paatal Lok's trailer:

jab #PaatalLok ke keede, dharti lok ke insaan ko kaat lete hai, tab hota hai kaand!



trailer out tomorrow, 11:34 am 🐜 pic.twitter.com/TGIpA0IHzC — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 4, 2020

Films of the crime genre

Crime thrillers have been an important part of Bollywood for ages. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Black Friday, Bollywood has produced several successful crime dramas down the years. Now digital media platforms, too, have started making some crime thriller shows, which have been widely accepted by the audience and the critics alike.

In 2019, Amazon Prime Video had released Mirzapur, which follows the story of a lawless city of Mirzapur and the string of events followed between two families. The show is a perfect example of what people put at stake to gain more power and money. Another film that has gained immense momentum in the crime genre is Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

The film is the only Indian film to have received a spot in a popular magazine’s top 100 films of the century, which follows the spine-chilling story of a clash between Sultan and Shahid Khan, which leads to the expulsion of Khan from Wasseypur and ignites a deadly blood feud spanning three generations. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha in the leading roles.

