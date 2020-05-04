Anushka Sharma To Priyanka Chopra: Here's How Your Favourite Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Social media is one of the best ways to stay updated about what your favourite celebrity is up to. Similarly, actors also share a lot about their lives on their social media handles. From actor Anushka Sharma to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here's an update of what these stars were up to during the weekend, take a look.

How Bollywood actors spent their weekend

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma celebrated her birthday over the weekend. She celebrated her birthday with her family as her husband Virat Kohli shared a picture with her on his Instagram account. Anushka Sharma's birthday falls on May 1.

Deepika Padukone

Welcoming the summer season in full swing, Deepika Padukone devoured over some raw mangoes. In the caption of the picture Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram, she mentioned how much she loves raw mango and enjoyed every bit of it.

Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda who has been spending her quarantine time with her alleged boyfriend Pulkit Samrat indulged in some dessert made by her beau. She shared a picture of Malai-kulfi, and in the caption, Kriti Kharbanda mentioned the chef's name. Pulkit Samraat also shared a video of Kriti Kharbanda playing her favourite tune on a Casio.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, shared a picture of her favourite boys, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan was giving Taimur a haircut and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of it on her Instagram account, asking if anyone else needed a haircut too.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who misses going to the gym had some fun with her niece. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen lifting her niece in the video that she shared and in the caption, she humorously mentioned she does not miss going to the gym.

