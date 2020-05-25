'Paatal Lok' Actor Ishwak Singh Opens Up About 'casteist Slur' Controversy

Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma is undergoing a controversy as the makers have been sent a legal notice. This notice is regarding the series allegedly using a casteist slur in the show. Recently in an interview with an entertainment portal, Ishwak Singh addressed the controversy and shared his word regarding the same.

Ishwak Singh mentioned that he saw some tweets of people being upset about the scene where there was reference regarding the community of Nepal. He said that there are always some people who get affected and get offended by certain things. Ishwak Singh added that the people who get offended do not realise the point they need to see that in what context the slur was used. No one is trying to sensationalise it, he added.

Furthermore, Ishwak Singh said that in Paatal Lok, throughout the series, the storyline makes the viewer empathise with the character. So people left that context and only focused on one word, he added. Ishwak Singh added that if people are trying to address a social issue, it cannot be portrayed by highlighting the evil of the story.

Ishwak Singh went on to mention that the makers and audience are in a transition and need to make each other understand that the basic idea for everyone is the same. He also added that no one is trying to harm any individual or any community. He wrapped up the conversation saying that there hasn’t been anything like Paatal Lok portrayed on the screen and therefore he thinks people took that impulsively.

About Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok, based on the book written by Sudip Sharma, is a crime thriller. Sudip Sharma has worked on some of the most well-known films like Udta Punjab and NH10. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti, and Swarg. Paatal Lok explores the dark side of immorality. It also intersects with the four states of democracy.

Paatal Lok stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi, and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Actor Anushka Sharma has produced the web series along with others. Prosit Roy and Avinash Sharma have directed the web series, while Sudip Sharma has created it. Paatal Lok has nine episodes and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

