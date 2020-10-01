'Paava Kadhaigal' To Be The First Tamil Netflix Film; Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About It

Over the years, Netflix has been churning out Hindi original movies and web series in India. The streaming giant recently announced that they are coming up with a Tamil original. This will be Netflix's first Tamil film. Paava Kadhaigal is an anthology which will be created by 4 directors namely Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. When Netflix announced the big news fans couldn't stop gushing about the same.

Also read | Netflix Announces Tamil Anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Netflix's first Tamil film Paava Kadhaigal

Netflix finally decided to make original content in India in different languages apart from English and Hindi. They recently tweeted that they're coming up with a Tamil anthology called Paava Kadhaigal. Paava Kadhaigal's directors are Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan. The anthology will be based on how 'love, pride and honour influences complex relationships through four different stories made by the four directors each'.

Also read | Netflix's New Releases For October 2020: Here Is List Of All New Movies And TV Shows

Netizens react to the announcement

When Netflix announced the news on their official Twitter account, Indian fans couldn't stop talking about the same. They took to their Twitter accounts to share their excitement about Netflix's first Tamil film. A Twitter user said that he is 'freaking out with excitement'. Another Twitter user congratulated the Paava Kadhaigal team. A twitter user shared a hilarious gif of Steve Carell from the American sitcom The Office. In the gif, the actor says "Oh My God."

Definitely freaking out with excitement & energy!!!!! https://t.co/SkwfS2teXJ — Sahil Mehra (@sahilmehra) October 1, 2020

Hearty congratulations to the Legendary team #Paava_Kadhaigal https://t.co/wsLt60nFjq — Parivallal BR (@ParivallalBR) October 1, 2020

Also read | Tom Sturridge To Headline The DC 'Sandman' Series For Netflix?

A Twitter user mentioned that the news is exciting. Filmmaker Srishti Arya wrote that she cannot wait, in caps to show her excitement for the anthology. Another user wrote that since Netflix made its debut in Indian originals, it has always made Hindi films. He added that finally Tamil language is getting attention from Netflix. He hopes that Telugu and Kanada movies will be made by Netflix as well. Take a look at the Tweets.

Okay. This is exciting https://t.co/no8OUadBZd — d e n z (@MadMart05) October 1, 2020

It has always been hindi since Netflix India debut and for a change tamil gets it due among south languages. Hope telugu kannada follows suit.. expecting more n more of tamil & other original regional contents — Mellifluous (@rajiv_great) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the Paava Kadhaigal cast will feature actors like Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, and Simran, amongst others. The anthology will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Also read | 'No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' Will Be Going Live On September 30

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.