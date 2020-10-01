Netflix's New Releases For October 2020: Here Is List Of All New Movies And TV Shows

Every month, Netflix keeps on adding a number of new movies and TV shows to its watchlist. They even release the list of movies and TV shows that are going to be added in the coming month. This time, Netflix has spread out the release dates of the shows and films through the first two weeks of October. Here is a list of al the new movies and web series that are being added on Netflix this October.
Netflix new releases for October 2020
October 1
- All Because of You [Pasal Kau]
- American Assassin
- The American Game
- Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 3
- Charlotte's Web
- Child 44
- Daylight
- Deepwater Horizon
- Facing the Giants
- Familiar Wife: Season 1
- Good Morning, Verônica [Bom Dia, Verônica]: Season 1
- I'm Leaving Now [Ya Me Voy]
- Jessabelle
- Journey of an African Colony: Season 1
- Kin
- The Losers
- Mortdecai
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood
- Psycho-Pass: The Movie
- Space Jam
- Syriana
- Wonder
- World Trade Center
- The Worst Witch: Season 4
October 2
- The Binding
- A Chaster Marriage
- Dick Johnson Is Dead
- Emily in Paris: Season 1
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween
- Òlòtūré
- Serious Men
- Song Exploder: Volume 1
- Turkish Dance School
- Vampires vs. the Bronx
- You've Got This
October 3
- Comopop: Season 1
- Curious Como: Season 1
- Good Game: The Beginning
- Pat a Pat Como: Season 1
October 4
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
October 6
- The Mule
- StarBeam: Halloween Hero
October 7
- Do Sol Sol La La Soul: Season 1
- Hubie Halloween
- Private Lives: Season 1
- To the Lake
October 8
- Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy
- The Dark Tower
- Tanda Tanya
October 9
- Deaf U: Season 1
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio
- The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Ginny Weds Sunny
- The Haunting of Bly Manor: Limited Series
- Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters
October 12
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3
October 13
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer: Season 1
- Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef
October 14
- BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky
- Mandy
- The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo
- Unbroken: Path to Redemption
October 15
- A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting
- Love Like the Falling Rain
- Rooting for Roona
- Social Distance: Season 1
October 16
- Arrow: Season 8
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 1
- Grand Army: Season 1
- La Révolution: Season 1
- The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3
- Someone Has to Die: Limited Series
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, weekly
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
October 18
- First Reformed
- October 19
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2
October 20
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection
October 21
-
Assassination Nation
- Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3
- Rebecca
October 22
October 23
- Bad Neighbours / Neighbors
- Barbarians: Season 1
- Dr Romantic: Season 2
- Flipper
- Move: Season 1
- Out of Sight
- Over the Moon
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Queen's Gambit: Season 1
- Stolen Away Season 1
October 27
- Blood of Zeus: Season 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4
- Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score
October 28
- All About Nina
- Holidate
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- Night School
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
- Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb
- You Animal!
October 30
- Bronx
- His House
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4
- Suburra: Blood on Rome: Season 3
Netflix has certainly managed to cover a number of different movies and shows with their October additions. One of the most popular shows, The Haunting Of Bly Manor has been the talk of the town since the makers announced it. The Haunting Of Bly Manor release date has been confirmed for October 9, 2020, along with Ginny weds Sunny. Apart from Netflix's new web series, the fans will also get to see a great list of Bollywood movies that are being added on October 12, 2020. Blockbuster releases like Phir Hera Pheri, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Dil, Hunterrr and Disco Dancer are being added to the Netflix movies library. Some of these movie and TV show lists was shared by Netflix India’s Instagram page through a post. They captioned the picture with, “A little bit of horror, a little bit of fun, a little bit of romance and October's just begun!”
