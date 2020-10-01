Netflix's New Releases For October 2020: Here Is List Of All New Movies And TV Shows

Every month, Netflix keeps on adding a number of new movies and TV shows to its watchlist. They even release the list of movies and TV shows that are going to be added in the coming month. This time, Netflix has spread out the release dates of the shows and films through the first two weeks of October. Here is a list of al the new movies and web series that are being added on Netflix this October.

Also Read | Netflix Releases First Look Of Chadwick Boseman's Last Film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Also Read | Is 'Parks And Recreation' Leaving Netflix Today? Know Where Else To Stream The Show

Netflix new releases for October 2020

October 1

All Because of You [Pasal Kau]

American Assassin

The American Game

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3

Charlotte's Web

Child 44

Daylight

Deepwater Horizon

Facing the Giants

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Good Morning, Verônica [Bom Dia, Verônica]: Season 1

I'm Leaving Now [Ya Me Voy]

Jessabelle

Journey of an African Colony: Season 1

Kin

The Losers

Mortdecai

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood

Psycho-Pass: The Movie

Space Jam

Syriana

Wonder

World Trade Center

The Worst Witch: Season 4

October 2

The Binding

A Chaster Marriage

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Emily in Paris: Season 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween

Òlòtūré

Serious Men

Song Exploder: Volume 1

Turkish Dance School

Vampires vs. the Bronx

You've Got This

October 3

Comopop: Season 1

Curious Como: Season 1

Good Game: The Beginning

Pat a Pat Como: Season 1

October 4

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 6

The Mule

StarBeam: Halloween Hero

October 7

Do Sol Sol La La Soul: Season 1

Hubie Halloween

Private Lives: Season 1

To the Lake

October 8

Bigflo & Oli: Hip Hop Frenzy

The Dark Tower

Tanda Tanya

October 9

Deaf U: Season 1

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Ginny Weds Sunny

The Haunting of Bly Manor: Limited Series

Super Monsters: Dia de Los Monsters

October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3

Also Read | What Happened To Shanann Watts? All About Victim From Netflix's New Documentary

October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer: Season 1

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef

October 14

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Mandy

The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo

Unbroken: Path to Redemption

October 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

Love Like the Falling Rain

Rooting for Roona

Social Distance: Season 1

October 16

Arrow: Season 8

Dream Home Makeover: Season 1

Grand Army: Season 1

La Révolution: Season 1

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3

Someone Has to Die: Limited Series

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, weekly

The Trial of the Chicago 7

October 18

First Reformed

October 19

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2

October 20

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection

October 21

Assassination Nation

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Season 3

Rebecca

October 22

Cadaver

October 23

Bad Neighbours / Neighbors

Barbarians: Season 1

Dr Romantic: Season 2

Flipper

Move: Season 1

Out of Sight

Over the Moon

The Purge: Anarchy

The Queen's Gambit: Season 1

Stolen Away Season 1

October 27

Blood of Zeus: Season 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score

October 28

All About Nina

Holidate

Johnny English Strikes Again

Night School

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb

You Animal!

October 30

Bronx

His House

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4

Suburra: Blood on Rome: Season 3

Netflix has certainly managed to cover a number of different movies and shows with their October additions. One of the most popular shows, The Haunting Of Bly Manor has been the talk of the town since the makers announced it. The Haunting Of Bly Manor release date has been confirmed for October 9, 2020, along with Ginny weds Sunny. Apart from Netflix's new web series, the fans will also get to see a great list of Bollywood movies that are being added on October 12, 2020. Blockbuster releases like Phir Hera Pheri, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Dil, Hunterrr and Disco Dancer are being added to the Netflix movies library. Some of these movie and TV show lists was shared by Netflix India’s Instagram page through a post. They captioned the picture with, “A little bit of horror, a little bit of fun, a little bit of romance and October's just begun!”

Also Read | Netflix Announces Tamil Anthology 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Also Read | Tom Sturridge To Headline The DC 'Sandman' Series For Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.