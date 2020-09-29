'No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' Will Be Going Live On September 30

Unveiling the action-packed behind the scenes details of the making of America's favourite spy, the makers of No Time To Die today released the trailer of a new podcast series, No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast. The podcast will be going live on September 30th. Hosted by James King, the podcast is a six-part series, including exclusive interviews with Daniel Craig.

The podcast will also feature Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch among other cast members. The actors will be discussing the different aspects of the franchise and will give listeners a chance to learn everything about James Bond and his guns, gadgets, locations, costumes and cars on No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast. Apart from the cast of the movie, the podcast will also feature the makers of No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die is the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series. Daniel Craig plays the lead role in the film while actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes reprise their roles from previous films. Actors Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen and David Dencik joined the cast as new characters in the film.

The film was initially supposed to release in April 2020, but due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the film is expected to release in November. The film follows the story of James Bond who has left his service, five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld. He is approached by a CIA officer who enlists him in search of a missing scientist. When the dream team comes to know that the scientist was abducted, James Bond must confront the villain who schemes to see the death of millions of innocent lives.

