Tom Sturridge To Headline The DC 'Sandman' Series For Netflix?

Neil Gaiman has had a number of on-screen adaptations ranging from Good Omens, American Gods, How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane in the past few years. As of now, the writer is all set to gear up with Netflix for The Sandman, which was written by Gaiman for DC comics.

The Sandman creator had recently revealed that the shooting for the on-screen adaptation of the DC series will be going on floors in three weeks. However, Collider has now reported that Tom Sturridge is in talks to play the lead role.

Tom Sturridge as The Sandman?

Warner Bros has given greenlit for a show for Netflix in place of their flagship streaming service, HBO Max. The production of the same had taken a hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it allowed the series creator, executive producer, and showrunner to flesh out the script and characters in more detail, according to Neil Gaiman.

According to Collider, Tom Sturridge had auditioned for the titular role early on in the year. Actor Tom York and Colin Morgan had also auditioned for the same role, however, Tom bagged the role and will be essaying the character on-screen. An official announcement for the same is yet to be made.

This won't be the first time makers have attempted to bring The Sandman from the DC canon on-screen. Previously, New Line wished to make the popular adaptation which would feature Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the lead role. The actor was also on-board to direct the film having spent three years developing the project and leaving it after citing creative differences.

The casting choice of Tom Sturridge does not sound like a far stretch as the actor has worked in a Netflix project before titled Velvet Buzzsaw. Netflix is known to use its talent in multiple projects based on the work they have done earlier for the streaming service.

Collider reached out to both Netflix and Sturridge's representatives who did not respond to any queries. Gaiman had previously revealed on his Tumblr page that the script of the first season had finished writing and the casting had begun but had to be stopped in the wake of COVID-19. It looks like the project is back in full swing.

