'Paava Kadhaigal' Trailer Assures 4 'gut-wrenching Stories' Of 'Honour, Love, Sin & Pride'

After teasing the trailer release of the upcoming Tamil anthology film Paava Kadhaigal on social media, Netflix India finally dropped the much-awaited trailer of the multi-starrer on YouTube today. Ever since the trailer was dropped on YouTube earlier today, it has been making headlines for its plot which is based on four stories of 'Honour, Love, Sin and Pride'.

Netflix film 'Paava Kadhaigal' trailer released!

On December 3, 2020, the highly-anticipated trailer of the Tamil web-film titled Paava Kadhaigal was released on the streamer's YouTube channel. After releasing the teaser of the anthology film six days ago, Netflix India finally dropped its trailer now and it was quick to become the talk of social media among fans. The upcoming web-film has four celebrated directors at its helm including Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Sudha Kongara and Vignesh Shivan.

As per what is seen in the trailer, Paava Kadhaigal will be showcasing 'four gut-wrenching stories' of 'Honour, Love, Sin and Pride' and boasts of an extremely talented ensemble cast. The Paava Kadhaigal cast will be headlined by Aadithya Baaskar, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalki Koechlin, Padam Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran in the key roles. The description of the RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment production on Netflix's official website reads:

At times dark, at times disturbing, four short films explore stories of those who dare to dream and desire — and those determined to stand in their way.

Watch the Paava Kadhaigal trailer on YouTube below:

Just like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal will also showcase four different stories helmed by four prolific directors. While filmmaker Sudha Kongara's episode is titled Thangam, Vignesh Shivan has directed Love Panna Uttranum in the Netflix anthology. Furthermore, Oor Iravu and Vaanmagal episodes are helmed by Vetri Maaran and Gautham Menon, respectively. Along with its trailer, Paava Kadhaigal release date was also revealed by the makers. The Netflix Original will premiere on the streamer on December 18, 2020.

Meanwhile, a trailer launch event was also held by National Award-winning film critic Baradwaj Rangan with the film's team today by maintaining all the norms of social distancing. The event was held in Chennai and the four directors along with producer Ashi Dua Sara and Netflix's Shristi Aarya were interviewed by Rangan. Take a look:

