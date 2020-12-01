Netflix To Offer Its Services For Free On The 5th And 6th December; Know Details

Cyber Monday and Black Friday are gone, but the season of discounts and offers is still not over. Many brands are using the opportunity to provide cyber deals to their customers in order to drive sales. Netflix has also followed the trend and started their own promotions, announcing that Netflix will be free on certain dates. This promotion has raised some questions in everybody’s head. One of the top questions asked is, “is Netflix free?”.

Is Netflix Free?

If a person is active on any of the social media platforms, they are bound to see Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acting maestro’s Netflix ad online. In this ad, it has been informed to the viewers that Netflix will be providing its services for free on 5th and 6th December. The 5th and 6th of December is a weekend and Netflix is coming up with its promotional event this weekend.

The Promotional Event is called Stream Fest and will go on for the whole weekend. People just have to create a Netflix account post 12:00 am and they can avail the promotional services offered by Netflix. Additionally, users do not have to provide any payment information to avail this offer, they can directly download the app and sign up to use Netflix for free during this time.

There is a catch to this though, although the users do not have to get a Netflix subscription, this offer will only be valid through the weekend. There is also a cap on how many users can use this service and if the limit is reached, users will get the message that Stream Fest is at capacity.

Users can use any device to be a part of the Stream fest event. People just need to log in on the web or the android app and then they can use this service on any device.

Drop your weekend plans! Netflix is free for just two days. Catch all the shows and movies you love, no credit card needed.



❤️ or RT this and we’ll nudge you when #NetflixStreamFest starts! pic.twitter.com/WHYcwW0lJB — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 29, 2020

Netflix Download and Netflix Subscription Cost

Netflix Download is very easy as it is a downloadable application available on both the app stores. iOS users can just head on to the app store and search for the application to download it. Android users can do the same on the Google Play store. Users on the web can just type www.netflix.com to access the website. There are many offers available for Netflix Subscriptions, depending on the number of screens the user wishes to buy. Netflix plans in India start from INR 199 per month.

