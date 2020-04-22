'Panchayat', 'Hasmukh' And Other Web-series Based The Small-town Appeal; See List Here

There are several shows to binge during this lockdown. While there is content across genres and locations, shows set in Indian villages are exceptionally popular especially after the roaring success of Panchayat. You may want to find shows that have the "small town swag". There are many web series that showcase the small-town appeal. Take a look below.

Panchayat

Panchayat is an Indian comedy-drama web series available on Amazon Prime Video. It is produced by TVF and captures the story of an engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who, for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a Panchayat office in the remote village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh, India.

The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav in lead roles and has become very popular during this lockdown period. This eight-episode series not only shows good writing but spectacular performances as well. Jitendra Kumar has once again outdone himself in this web series.

Gullak

The story of Gullak is set in picturesque streets in the heart of India. Gullak is a collection of the various intriguing yet relatable stories of the Mishra family. The show stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Gupta and Harsh Mayar. Shivankit Singh Parihar is the narrator Gullak.

Hasmukh

Hasmukh is a dark comedy web television series directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. The series is co-created and written by Nikkhil Advani and Vir Das. It stars Das, Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan, Inaamulhaq and Manoj Pahwa. The story revolves around a small-town comedian who is secretly a serial killer. The show is reportedly intriguing and funny on another level.

