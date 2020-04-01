Panchayat Cast List: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Series

Amazon Prime India recently revealed that trailer of their collaboration show with TVF titled Panchayat. The series will feature Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in a pivotal role. The series is going to release on April 3, 2020, and here is all you should know about the cast of the upcoming show Panchayat.

All you should know about Panchayat cast:

putting the paanch in #panchayat ✊🏻, going live on april 3! pic.twitter.com/4J50L5vXln — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 30, 2020

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar was last seen in the lead role of the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In this series Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar will be seen in the role of Abhishek Tripathi, a man who is looking for a job. His friend, played by Biswapati Sarkar, motivates him to take up a job in rural India. After reaching there, he feels that he wants more from the job. So his friend tells him to prepare for the CAT exams to get into a good college. But the power outage in the village makes it tough for him to do so. This series revolves around Jitendra Kumar and how he struggles to make his living from the village.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta was last seen in the role of Jitendar Kumar's mother in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta will be seen in the role of a pradhan of this series. She will be seen as Manju Devi in the series. A pradhan is the decision-maker of the village and is a pivotal part of the panchayat system of India. She will be the leader of the town in which Jitendra Kumar will be going to.

Raghuvir Yadav

Raghuvir Yadav is an actor who is seen in several short films and series. He is well known for is the appearance in John Abraham film Romeo Akbar Walter. In Panchayat, he will be seen in the role of Brij Bhushan Dubey, the husband of Manju Devi. His character will also play a pivotal role in the show.

Other Panchayat cast members

Faisal Malik

Chandan Roy

