The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Panchayat Cast List: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Series

Web Series

Amazon Prime India recently revealed that trailer of their collaboration show with TVF titled Panchayat. Here is all you should know about the cast of the show.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
panchayat

Amazon Prime India recently revealed that trailer of their collaboration show with TVF titled Panchayat. The series will feature Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in a pivotal role. The series is going to release on April 3, 2020, and here is all you should know about the cast of the upcoming show Panchayat

Read Also| Panchayat Trailer Shows Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Enthralling Face-off In Rural India

All you should know about Panchayat cast: 

Jitendra Kumar

Jitendra Kumar was last seen in the lead role of the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In this series Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar will be seen in the role of Abhishek Tripathi, a man who is looking for a job. His friend, played by Biswapati Sarkar, motivates him to take up a job in rural India. After reaching there, he feels that he wants more from the job. So his friend tells him to prepare for the CAT exams to get into a good college. But the power outage in the village makes it tough for him to do so. This series revolves around Jitendra Kumar and how he struggles to make his living from the village. 

Read Also| COVID-19: Telangana Panchayat Raj Teachers' Union Donates Rs 16 Cr To CM's Relief Fund

Neena Gupta 

Neena Gupta was last seen in the role of Jitendar Kumar's mother in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Neena Gupta will be seen in the role of a pradhan of this series. She will be seen as Manju Devi in the series. A pradhan is the decision-maker of the village and is a pivotal part of the panchayat system of India. She will be the leader of the town in which Jitendra Kumar will be going to. 

Read Also| 'Winning Zilla Panchayat Elections, True Tribute To Manohar Parrikar': Goa BJP Chief

Raghuvir Yadav

Raghuvir Yadav is an actor who is seen in several short films and series. He is well known for is the appearance in John Abraham film Romeo Akbar Walter.  In Panchayat, he will be seen in the role of Brij Bhushan Dubey, the husband of Manju Devi. His character will also play a pivotal role in the show. 

Other Panchayat cast members 

  • Faisal Malik
  • Chandan Roy

Read Also| Telangana CM KCR Forms Committee For Development Of Panchayats And Municipalities

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE