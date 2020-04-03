The Debate
'Panchayat' Web Series Brings In Several Positive Reactions, Fans Call It A 'pure Winner'

Web Series

'Panchayat' has been a trending topic since it went live on Amazon Prime on April 3. The show has been getting some positive fan reviews on social media.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Panchayat web series

Amazon Prime’s Panchayat has been a trending topic since the makers released the show globally on April 3. The show is available on Amazon’s internet streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The show is created by The Viral Fever and it surely casts some of the well-known faces from their previous videos.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in a pivotal one. The show revolves around Abhishek Tripathi’s life after he takes up a government job as the secretary or sachiv, as the villagers call him, of the Phullera village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh. Read more about Amazon Prime’s recently released show Panchayat

Panchayat web series fan reviews:

Panchayat has been a trending topic as a number of viewers have been sharing their views about the show on social media. A number of social media posts claim that the series is extremely entertaining. The fans have also been expressing their thoughts about the leading cast including Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar to appreciate their performances. Here are some fan reactions about the latest Amazon Prime show, Panchayat

Fan Reactions

First Published:
