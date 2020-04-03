'Panchayat' Web Series Brings In Several Positive Reactions, Fans Call It A 'pure Winner'

Amazon Prime’s Panchayat has been a trending topic since the makers released the show globally on April 3. The show is available on Amazon’s internet streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The show is created by The Viral Fever and it surely casts some of the well-known faces from their previous videos.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav in a pivotal one. The show revolves around Abhishek Tripathi’s life after he takes up a government job as the secretary or sachiv, as the villagers call him, of the Phullera village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh. Read more about Amazon Prime’s recently released show Panchayat.

Panchayat web series fan reviews:

Panchayat has been a trending topic as a number of viewers have been sharing their views about the show on social media. A number of social media posts claim that the series is extremely entertaining. The fans have also been expressing their thoughts about the leading cast including Neena Gupta and Jitendra Kumar to appreciate their performances. Here are some fan reactions about the latest Amazon Prime show, Panchayat.

Fan Reactions

Finished #Panchayat & it’s a well constructed drama. Putting a simple characteristic with quality dialogue writing, the screenplay is a pure winner. Jeetendra shines as Abhishek and Raghubir Yadav & Chandan Roy put an amazing show. Neena Gupta was icing on cake. @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/kLhCMH0QYz — CHARLIE (@CharlieGulshan) April 3, 2020

Just finished watch #Panchayat what and amazing show by @TheViralFever, simple, sweet and sober, amazing acting by @Farjigulzar and the rest of the cast. Should be a on your watchlist they quarantine season for sure. — Rajat Ghai (@baba_kabira) April 3, 2020

Just finished binging #Panchayat . @TheViralFever- I am watching a relaxed and beautiful story after a long time.What a beautiful concept in a rural background! My favorite one is episode-5 -Computer Nahi Monitor.@Neenagupta001 @StephenPoppins 👏🏾 — Pawankumar Hegde (@pavanhegde) April 3, 2020

