Mouni Roy Urges Fans To Watch The Netflix Film 'Maska' For Its 'amazing Performances'

Mouni Roy is quite an active celeb on social media. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor has encouraged her fans to stay quarantined and make good use of the lockdown. Mouni Roy has also turned to social media for some entertainment. Mouni Roy has been sharing pictures of her daily routine at the time of lockdown. The Gold actor also shared some memes on her Instagram story.

Amid this, Mouni Roy shared the poster of the film and also appreciated the latest Netflix film, Maska. Mouni Roy took to her Instagram story to say a few lines about this film. Mouni Roy gave the reasons for watching the film, Maska. Mouni Roy said that "because you are quarantined at home and because it's a viewers delight with amazing performances.. please watch #Maska on Netflix". Mouni Roy also congratulated the cast of Maska.

Here is the picture that Mouni Roy posted on her Instagram story

The film Maska is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and features Shirley Setia, Manisha Koirala and Prit Kamani in the lead roles. Maska started streaming on Netflix on March 27, this year. The film focuses on the story of an aspiring actor who considers leaving his family's cafe business.

Recently, Mouni Roy also shared one of her paintings. She captioned the picture as "On a windy afternoon, reading Frankenstein under a tree 🍃". Check out the painting shared by Mouni Roy below.

On the professional front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the film Made In China. The film features Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in the lead roles. Mouni Roy has been busy working on Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. Brahmastra also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Reportedly, Mouni Roy is playing the antagonist in the film.

