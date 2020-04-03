Amazon Quiz Answers Today, April 3 2020: Amazon Firefox Mountain Cycle Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 3 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Firefox Mountain Cycle. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Firefox Mountain Cycle.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Firefox Mountain Cycle that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Using The New ‘Crew Dragon’ Spacecraft Which Organisation Announced Plans To Send 3 Tourists To The International Space Station In 2021?
Answer 1: SpaceX
Question 2. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh Recently Released A Book Titled ‘Invincible’ On Which Former Indian Minister?
Answer 2: Manohar Parrikar
Question 3. Ignaz Semmelweis, A 19th Century Obstetrician, Is Now Widely Credited With Discovering The Medical Importance Of Which Of The Following?
Answer 3: Hand Washing
Question 4. Shaheed Diwas Is Observed On March 23rd To Honour The Day When Rajguru, Sukhdev Thapar And ________ Attained Martyrdom? (Fill In The Blank)
Answer 4: Bhagat Singh
Question 5. Which Of These Upcoming Movies Starring Akshay Kumar, Is A Remake Of The Famous Tamil Horror Movie Kanchana?
Answer 5: Laxmmi Bomb