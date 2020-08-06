'Mirzapur 2': Pankaj Tripathi Spills The Beans About The Show, Read Details

Mirzapur season 2 is one of the most awaited shows on Amazon Prime Video. This show was a super hit in its first season. The second season of the show was supposed to release by the end of this year. The makers have kept the story under wraps and not much is known about the second season of the show. But recently, Pankaj Tripathi AKA Kaleen Bhaiya from Mirzapur came forward and talked about the sequel to iwmbuzz.com. Read here to know more about it.

Mirzapur's Kaleen Bhaiya spills the beans

While talking to the portal, he expressed that he went out of his house for the first time after the lockdown was for the dubbing of Mirzapur 2. Tripathi then expressed that the atmosphere felt very strange as everyone was wearing masks, no one hugged each other neither did they shake hands as everyone was scared.

Pankaj Tripathi then spoke about the show's season 2 and said that it will be sharper and much more polished than the previous season. He then added that he does not about the streaming date yet, but he is excited to see people interested in the series.

The Stree actor also spoke about how he spent his time in lockdown. He revealed that he likes to stay away from social media. For him, it is a waste of time and for him, it is filled with negativity. The actor also mentioned that he used to take long walks outside his house instead of spending time on the phone. He said there are just 15 families near his house and a lot of empty space which he can be in solitude.

Actors of the show - Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Amit Sial and Rasika Duggal, will be returning to the screen in the second season of the show. Two weeks ago, all the cast members of the show have gathered together to dub the episodes of Mirzapur Season 2. Ali Fazal's PR team had shared the pictures of the dubbing session in a statement given to media. Take a look at the picture here.

Source: Ali Fazal's PR team

