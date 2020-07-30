'Mirzapur 2' Release Date Question Dodged By Richa Chadha; Forwards It To 'Guddu Bhaiya'

After the mountainous success of Mirzapur web-series on popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, fans can't wait to see the second season of the Ali Fazal starrer. So much so that the admirers of Mirzapur have now reached Ali Fazal's girlfriend and famous Bollywood diva Richa Chadha to inquire about the Mirzapur 2 release date. To this Richa Chadha reverted in this the amusing way on her Instagram via the "Ask Me Anything" feature.

Richa Chadha On 'Mirzapur 2' Release Date

With the Mirzapur 2 release date kept under wraps by the longest time from the makers. Viewers have now reached the cast members and their loved ones to inquire about the same. Recently, when someone asked Richa Chadha about the Mirzapur 2 release date on her Insta AMA, the Bollywood stunner said you should ask 'Guddu Bhaiya' himself about the Mirzapur 2 release date.

Source: Richa Chadha Instagram

She shared a picture on her Insta story questioning Ali Fazal about his latest web-show release date details. Richa quoted "Guddu Bhaiya See Pucchie Mirzapur season 2 Kab Nikalenge". One can certainly observe a touch of Bhojpuri lingo in Richa's reply. Basically, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress forwarded the question to her beau via this Insta post. It seems like Richa is certainly done answering questions about Mirzapur 2 release date hence she directed the question to Ali himself.

As per speculations, the Mirzapur 2 release date is 25th November 2020. But no official confirmation on the same has been done either by the makers or the cast yet. Ali Fazal's Mirzapur 2 is considered amongst the most-awaited seasons of any web-show in the country. The Fukrey actor plays the lead in the crime-drama series. His character "Guddu Bhaiya" has become quite a rage with his fans.

Apart from Ali Fazal. actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar also play significant roles in Mirzapur season 2. To know a bit more about the story, take a look at the Mirzapur trailer, as the second instalment progresses the story in the same direction.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the movie Panga alongside Kangana Ranaut. Helmed by filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga did decent business at the box-office. Audience and critics both lauded Richa Chadha's performance in the Sports-drama. She will be next seen in the film Madam Chief Minister, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is slated for a 2020 release.

