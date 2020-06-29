Paoli Dam Talks About Her Role Of Binodini In 'Bulbbul' & Her Faith In Stories

Paoli Dam is known for playing challenging roles in films. She is currently seen in Netflix movie Bulbbul. Paoli Dam is winning the hearts of her fans with her stellar performance. She is seen playing the character of Binodini. She is the sister in law to Tripti Dimri’s central Bulbbul.

Netflix India recently uploaded a picture on their Instagram in which Paoli Dam talked about her journey and how she has defied conventional beauty standards over the years in her career. Here is what she had to say about it.

Paoli Dam’s Instagram post

Netflix India recently released a picture of Paoli Dam. In the picture, a childhood picture of Paoli Dam is shared along with a picture of her now. In the caption of the post, Paoli Dam talked about her character in Bulbbul and how a story attracts her. She said that she fell in love with the world of stories at a young age. In the caption she said, "I was part of a theatre group when I was little, playing numerous characters, embodying various stories” She then wrote about her character in Bulbbul. Paoli Dam said that she relates to her character in Bulbbul in this aspect as her character Binodini’s faith in stories is unshaken.

Paoli Dam also said in the caption about not following conventional beauty standards. “From defying conventional beauty standards to seeking stories that matter to playing the most inspiring characters on screen — I have always put my heart and soul into my fight because I don’t like to settle," she wrote.

The actor further said that she always followed her heart and the stories which interested her. Paoli Dam further mentioned that even after decades of being an actor she still considers herself to be a student. When she took up films seriously, Paoli Dam wanted to be a part of stories that inspired her.

About Bulbbul

The supernatural drama Bulbbul released on Netflix on June 24, 2020. Since its release, the movie has been topping the charts on Netflix. Apart from Paoli Dam, Bulbbul’s cast also features several talented actors like Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. See the Bulbbul trailer here.

