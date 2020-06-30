Paoli Dam On Her Character In 'Bulbbul': 'Binodini Is A Bud Who Never Got To Bloom'

Paoli Dam, who made her return to Hindi cinema after five years with Anvita Dutt's Bulbbul, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about her role Binodini from the supernatural thriller. She said that she believes Binodini is the most tragic character of Bulbbul. She is the victim of patriarchy, added Paoli Dam in the interview.

Binodini, the sister-in-law to central character Bulbbul, is the torchbearer of patriarchy in the family. She is docile, timid and acts according to the norms set forth by society. Talking more about Binodini, Paolii Dam said that she is empathetic and has many emotions and desires caged up. Paoli Dam, who is popular among the moviegoers for her strong-headed characters, revealed in the interview that it was a new experience to portray a character, who is victimised. She also said that Binodini is a bud who never got to bloom.

Binodini's Rabindranath Tagore connection

Paoli Dam, who was signed two days before the shoot, was excited to play a character whose name resemblances to one of her most favourite characters from Rabindranath Tagore's novel Chokher Bali, revealed the Bulbbul actor in the interview. She added that more than the resemblance in the name, her love for Bengali folklore persuaded her to sign the movie in such short notice. Paoli Dam lastly exclaimed that she was in love with the script of Bulbbul, which forced her to be a part of the thriller.

Bulbbul cast and crew details

Bulbbul cast includes actors like Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, Parambrata Chattopadhyay in prominent roles. Bulbbul narrates the tale of a child bride, who is dejected from the scrutiny society lays on her. The movie marks the directorial debut of lyricist and screenwriter Anvita Dutt. She has worked in films like Dostana (2008), Badmaash Company (2010), Patiala House (2011), Queen (2014), and others.

Bulbbul premiered on Netflix on June 24, 2020, and won positive reviews from all quarters. Bulbbul is produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma under their production house Clean Slate Films. Here's the trailer of Bubbul.

