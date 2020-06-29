Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri Shares Her Journey From Being Introvert To Feeling At Home On Set

Ever since the release of Bulbbul, actor Tripti Dimri, who plays the lead role in the film, has been receiving heaps of praise for her acting skills. The actor recently took to her social media handle to share a sweet picture. Along with the picture, she also shared her journey from being an introvert to acing her character in Bulbbul.

In the post, Tripti shared a “then” and “now” picture on her Instagram handle. The first photo is the main character of Bulbbul’s childhood and adulthood pictures. The second photos are from her childhood and adulthood. Along with these pics, she also shared her journey.

Tripti wrote saying that growing up, she was extremely different from the character she plays in Bulbbul. She revealed that she was not an extrovert at all, her character is curious and excitable and she was completely the opposite of it during her childhood. Tripti revealed that she was very shy and always felt uncomfortable participating in school functions and activities. She also hated getting her doubts cleared during lectures because she did not like people looking at her.

The Poster Boys actor then revealed that something changed when she got to college. She realised that she had to take the stage and face the world. She also got more involved in several college activities and even went on to join a modelling agency, which turned out to be the door that opened opportunities for her. She also recalled putting off giving her first audition because the thought of facing the camera terrified her. Surprisingly, she did well and got selected, which led to her debut film Poster Boys.

Right from being uncomfortable with so many eyes on her to now feeling at home on a set, she has come a long way. She said that she is here because she chose to fight her fear and get out of her comfort zone. Tripti added that she chose to trust herself and stopped listening to her insecurities. She said that she still feels nervous in new situations and fumble but she now knows that one can always overcome those fears and give one’s best. Check out the post below.

