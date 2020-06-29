Anushka Sharma's Life Story Has A 'Bulbbul' Connection; Here's How

Anushka Sharma has been keeping netizens entertained with her social media posts. The actor has been sharing a couple of pictures, videos, and much more from her recently released Netflix film, Bulbbul. She has, once again, taken to her social media handle to share a post of the film added a major twist to it.

In the post, Anushka Sharma shared a “then” and “now” from which the first photo is the main character of Bulbbul where one can see her childhood and adulthood picture. The second image of Anushka herself. She shared her childhood and adulthood picture. But along with this picture, the actor goes on to explain the story behind it.

Anushka wrote that the story of Bulbbul is the story of a girl’s journey from innocence to strength and resilience and she is also quite familiar with it. She added saying that getting into the modelling industry at the age of 15 had a lasting impression on her. The Phillauri actor also said that her dad was her biggest influence as he used to always keep motivating her to work harder and share positive affirmations about life and growth.

The actor further revealed that from understanding how the film industry works to becoming a producer at the age of 25, she started her production house, Clean Slate Filmz, with a vision to tell the best stories out there. Anushka also wrote that working with newer faces and fresh talent has given her a new kind of perspective. Everyone is constantly growing, changing, and evolving as humans and there’s a quiet strength to that, she added.

The Sultan actor concluded saying that she chose to work while she was a teenager and has been growing ever since. The early start of her career has taught her a lot and she chooses to apply that wisdom in her personal and professional life every day. Check out the post below.

About the film

The film, Bulbbul is produced by Anushka and Karnesh Sharma under their banner Clean Slate Films and is currently streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in lead roles. Watch the trailer below.

