Parineeti Chopra Flaunts Her Post-workout Glow With This Adorable Selfie | See Picture

Parineeti Chopra inspired many with her amazing body transformation. The actor believes in living a healthy and fit lifestyle and often shares pictures from her workout regime, or pictures of her healthy food. Amid the lockdown, Parineeti Chopra made it a point to share her post-workout selfies on Instagram. She recently shared another such selfie of her, flaunting her post-workout glow. Have a look

Parineeti Chopra shares post-workout selfie

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of her in a brown bralette and black sports leggings. The actor squinted her eyes and posed for a picture, all smiles. In the caption, she wrote, “Wark-out is done fraandz .. ðŸ‹ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸” (sic). The actress tagged her trainer Shervin Sondhi, her trainer, in the picture. Parineeti Chopra also flaunted her apple watch in the selfie she shared with her fans. Apart from strength training and pilates, the actor also trains in yoga and pilates, as shared on Parineeti Chopra's Instagram.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Dons Brother's Jacket, 'happy' As She Isn't 'returning' It

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Reveals What She Is Addicted To In Instagram Post

Parineeti Chopra's Instagram followers were stunned by her picture on Instagram. Many of her followers left comments for her in the comment section, under the picture. Many left comments like 'So pretty' and 'Superb', while several others left comments as heart and fire emojis under her picture. Her brother Shivang Chopra also left a comment under her picture, calling her strong.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' New Poster Out; Trailer Release Date Announced

Parineeti Chopra's movie

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen in an upcoming Netflix movie titled as The Girl on the Train. The film is an adaptation of a thriller novel written by Paula Hawkins. The film will be releasing on an OTT platform on February 26, this year. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film was shot around in UK. The actor will be seen playing a character unlike her other characters portrayed on-screen in this mystery drama. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Shares Her Reaction After Netizens Praise 'The Girl On The Train' Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.